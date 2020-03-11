Troops will be sent to the town of New Rochelle, just north of New York City, in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

New York City has 36 confirmed cases of the virus. But New Rochelle, which has a population of just 77,000, is believed to have at least twice as many.

A one mile (1.6km) "containment zone" will be enforced in the town, and the National Guard will deliver food to quarantined individuals.