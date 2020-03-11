UK health minister and Conservative MP Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with the coronavirus - making her the first MP to test positive.
The 62-year-old said she was self-isolating at home and that healthcare officials had began tracing people she came into contact with.
All health ministers will now have to undergo testing for the virus.
It comes as a sixth person died from the virus in the UK, which has a total of 382 cases.
Manchester City v Arsenal off
Manchester City v Arsenal, due to be played on Wednesday evening, has become the first Premier League game to be called off because of the coronavirus.
The decision was made after some Arsenal players met Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis two weeks ago, who later tested positive.
"The medical advice we have received puts the risk of them developing Covid-19 at extremely low," said Arsenal.
"However, we are strictly following the government guidelines which recommend that anyone coming into close contact with someone with the virus should self-isolate at home for 14 days from the last time they had contact.
"As a result, the players are unavailable for tonight's match against Manchester City and the Premier League has decided the game should be postponed."
New York sends in troops to contain virus
Troops will be sent to the town of New Rochelle, just north of New York City, in an effort to contain the coronavirus.
New York City has 36 confirmed cases of the virus. But New Rochelle, which has a population of just 77,000, is believed to have at least twice as many.
A one mile (1.6km) "containment zone" will be enforced in the town, and the National Guard will deliver food to quarantined individuals.
'No reason to play without people'
The Manchester City v Arsenal match has been postponed because Arsenal players are in isolation.
But other leagues have called off matches to stop the virus spreading. Speaking before tonight's postponement, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said there was no point playing without fans...
Coachella postponed over virus fears
Coachella - one of the world's biggest festivals - has been postponed due to coronavirus fears.
It was set to take place in April in California, but has now been shifted to October.
Hundreds of acts including Travis Scott, Calvin Harris, Lana Del Ray and K-pop group Bigbang were set to perform.
The impact on sport so far
The Premier League has postponed its first game, but hundreds of sporting fixtures have already been postponed - or will be played with no fans.
The list includes top-flight Italian and Spanish football, the Champions League, Japanese baseball, and the Bahrain Grand Prix.
