Worker disinfects park in Taiwan
Lowest virus cases in China since crisis began

By Owen Amos and Yvette Tan

All times stated are UK

  1. Diplomats finally leave Pyongyang

    This picture from AFP / Getty shows foreign embassy staff arriving for the first commercial flight out of Pyongyang for over a month.

    Hundreds of foreigners were quarantined in the North Korean capital for weeks as part of coronavirus containment.

    Foreign embassy staff arriving for the first commercial flight out of Pyongyang for over a month.
    Copyright: AFP / Getty

  2. Welcome to today's coverage

    Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments:

    • China reports 40 new cases - its lowest total since daily reporting began in January
    • South Korea announces its lowest daily increase for two weeks
    • Italy announces 133 deaths in a day
    • Number of cases in the US passes 500, with 21 deaths
    • Oil prices and stock markets fall
    • Diplomats who were quarantined in North Korea for weeks finally leave
    • Disney's resort in Shanghai partially reopens
