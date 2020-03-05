UK regional airline Flybe has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk after a bid for fresh financial support failed. The carrier said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse. The airline narrowly avoided going bust in January. Read more here.
Live Reporting
By Owen Amos and Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
UK airline collapses amid virus pressure
UK regional airline Flybe has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk after a bid for fresh financial support failed.
The carrier said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse.
The airline narrowly avoided going bust in January. Read more here.
Toilet paper lorry on fire amid virus shortage
A lorry carrying toilet paper has caught fire in Australia - after panic buying of rolls, caused by virus fears, led to shortages across the country.
Second death in Australia
A second person with Covid-19 has died in Australia. The 95-year-old woman lived in a nursing home in Sydney. A care worker in the home has also tested positive, as has another elderly resident.
Relatives of US military personnel infected by virus
Two dependents of US forces based in South Korea have tested positive for the virus.
They are the dependent of an active duty service member and a spouse of a US Department of Defense civilian employee - both are based in the city of Daegu, which has been worst-hit by the virus.
There are now six infection cases linked to US Forces Korea personnel.
Baby diagnosed with coronavirus: ABC
The baby of a woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus has also become infected, said Australian broadcaster ABC.
Both the baby and her mother, a 40-year-old woman who returned to South Australia from Iran on Sunday, are said to be in stable condition.
Another cruise ship caught up in outbreak
Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have been confined to their cabins after a former passenger died of the coronavirus in California, say local media outlets.
The San Francisco-based ship, which is reportedly carrying more than 3,000 people, is now being held off the coast of California.
The ship was meant to complete a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico, and had stopped in various ports including Hawaii.
Officials are due to begin testing passengers for the virus but it's not clear how long they might be quarantined for.
This is not the first time a cruise ship from Princess Cruises has been held in quarantine.
Earlier last month, hundreds of people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship became infected with the virus.
'Recovered' coronavirus patient dies after being discharged
A 36-year-old man in the Chinese virus epicentre of Wuhan has died five days after being discharged, said news site SCMP quoting Chinese state media outlet The Paper.
The Wuhan health commission said the direct cause of his death was Covid-19.
A freezing wait for face masks
Here's the scene in South Korea, where the government has just banned the export of face masks:
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to the BBC's rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed: