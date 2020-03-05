South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant at a shopping district in Seoul
Live

Koreans queue for virus masks as PM bans exports

By Owen Amos and Yvette Tan

All times stated are UK

  1. UK airline collapses amid virus pressure

    UK regional airline Flybe has gone into administration, putting 2,000 jobs at risk after a bid for fresh financial support failed.

    The carrier said the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on demand for air travel was partly to blame for its collapse.

    The airline narrowly avoided going bust in January. Read more here.

  2. Toilet paper lorry on fire amid virus shortage

    A lorry carrying toilet paper has caught fire in Australia - after panic buying of rolls, caused by virus fears, led to shortages across the country.

    Video caption: Coronavirus in Australia: Lorryload of toilet paper catches fire

  3. Second death in Australia

    A second person with Covid-19 has died in Australia. The 95-year-old woman lived in a nursing home in Sydney. A care worker in the home has also tested positive, as has another elderly resident.

  4. Relatives of US military personnel infected by virus

    Two dependents of US forces based in South Korea have tested positive for the virus.

    They are the dependent of an active duty service member and a spouse of a US Department of Defense civilian employee - both are based in the city of Daegu, which has been worst-hit by the virus.

    There are now six infection cases linked to US Forces Korea personnel.

  5. Baby diagnosed with coronavirus: ABC

    The baby of a woman who was diagnosed with coronavirus has also become infected, said Australian broadcaster ABC.

    Both the baby and her mother, a 40-year-old woman who returned to South Australia from Iran on Sunday, are said to be in stable condition.

  6. Another cruise ship caught up in outbreak

    Passengers on board the Grand Princess cruise ship have been confined to their cabins after a former passenger died of the coronavirus in California, say local media outlets.

    The San Francisco-based ship, which is reportedly carrying more than 3,000 people, is now being held off the coast of California.

    The ship was meant to complete a round trip from San Francisco to Mexico, and had stopped in various ports including Hawaii.

    Officials are due to begin testing passengers for the virus but it's not clear how long they might be quarantined for.

    This is not the first time a cruise ship from Princess Cruises has been held in quarantine.

    Earlier last month, hundreds of people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship became infected with the virus.

    The Ruby Princess, a Grand-class cruise ship operated by Princess Cruises,
  7. 'Recovered' coronavirus patient dies after being discharged

    A 36-year-old man in the Chinese virus epicentre of Wuhan has died five days after being discharged, said news site SCMP quoting Chinese state media outlet The Paper.

    The Wuhan health commission said the direct cause of his death was Covid-19.

  9. Welcome back

    Hello and welcome back to the BBC's rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Here's what you need to know to bring you up to speed:

    • The number of confirmed cases in South Korea has risen to 5,766. Three more deaths were also reported, bringing the death toll to 35. Its government has also banned mask exports
    • The Australian government has banned the arrival of foreigners from South Korea. Australia now has 53 cases of coronavirus and two deaths
    • Japan's Olympics minister says the country is committed to hosting the Games
    • California declares state of emergency after first virus death in the state
    • Schools in Italy close today for at least 10 days
