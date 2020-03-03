As concerns spread, many people continue to stock up on essential household items.
The BBC spoke to some Australians who say they are slowly building up supplies, after seeing supermarket shelves thinning out in recent days.
Authorities insist, however, that there is no need to panic-buy.
Australia preps forced quarantine
Australia is preparing to use strict biosecurity laws
to force people suspected of carrying the coronavirus into hospital or into
quarantine.
That means people at risk of spreading the virus could be detained under biosecurity laws passed in 2015 that give authorities the power to hold and decontaminate people with the Covid-19 virus.
Australia has more
than 30 verified cases but officials believe a mass outbreak is still
avoidable.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday
Coronavirus survivor speaks out
Thousands of people who have contracted Covid-19 around the world have since recovered, but few want to talk about their experience publicly, because of the discrimination and stigma they could face.But in Singapore, where there have been more than a hundred cases, one woman decided it was time to speak out.
Here’s Julie's story, as told to the BBC.
What's the global situation?
There are now almost 90,000 cases worldwide in about 70 countries, although the vast majority - just under 90% - remain in China, and most of those are in Hubei province, where the virus originated late last year.
Of the nearly 8,800 cases outside China, 81% are in four countries - Iran, South Korea, Italy and Japan.
Italy raised its death toll by 18 to 52 on Monday, with 1,835 confirmed cases, most of them in the Lombardy and Veneto areas of the north.
Iran reported another 12 deaths, taking the total there to 66. They included Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a high-ranking adviser to the country's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Iranian media reported.
The number of people in the UK who have tested positive for the virus stands at 39.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back
to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
The World Health
Organization (WHO) says the world is in "uncharted territory". It says the virus is "unique" but can be contained with the right measures
Most deaths are in China but there are far more new infections outside China than inside
The worst-hit countries outside of China are South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan
In the US, the number of deaths rises to six
New cases have been reported including in countries including Senegal, Tunisia,
Jordan and Iceland
Live Reporting
By Owen Amos and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
