The last summer was Australia's hottest on record, and it has coincided with extreme weather events. Within the past 12 months, the continent has been lashed by bushfires, heatwaves, floods and cyclones.

A protracted drought, one of the worst on record, is affecting much of the country.

While Australia has always experienced such events, scientists say climate change is making them more frequent and severe.

It's only the start of bushfire season now, for instance, but blazes are already causing chaos - as this video explains.