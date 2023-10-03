First Minister's Questions

On the future\nof rail funding in Wales, Plaid Cymru’s\nDelyth Jewell says Wales is "shamefully short-changed" by the UK government.
Alun Jones
Rail funding
HS2
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth concentrates on what he calls the "economic injustice" of HS2 which he says is clearly an England-only project.
HS2's England-and-Wales label by the UK government means there is no extra funding for the Welsh government.
Non-attendance in secondary schools
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, expresses concerns about secondary school pupils in Wales persistently absent from school.
Welsh government data suggests 16.3% of pupils aged 11-15 fell into this category in 2022-23, three times higher than pre-pandemic levels.
For pupils eligible for free school meals, this figure was more than twice as high at 35.7%.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says a "task force" would look in depth into the reasons behind non-attendance.
Cancer patients
Conservative Natasha Asghar calls for a Young Cancer Patient Travel Fund.
The first minister points to the existing NHS travel cost reimbursement scheme.
Safety on rural roads
The Llywydd Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Conservative Darren Millar raises the issue of safety on rural roads.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh government will begin a consultation on a new roads strategy for Wales in November.
Croeso
