First Minister's Questions

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, expresses concerns about secondary school pupils in Wales persistently absent from school.

Welsh government data suggests 16.3% of pupils aged 11-15 fell into this category in 2022-23, three times higher than pre-pandemic levels.

For pupils eligible for free school meals, this figure was more than twice as high at 35.7%.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says a "task force" would look in depth into the reasons behind non-attendance.