First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell calls for improvements to the Heart of Wales line and again says that Wales continues to lose out on HS2 funding because it is classed as an "England and Wales" project

On HS2, First Minister Mark Drakeford quotes Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson: 'This whole thing, it just makes me want to weep. It just makes me despair".

The first minister elaborates that HS2 is "a shambles, as Cefin Campbell said, in which Wales particularly has lost out. If, as we keep reading, HS2 is to be cancelled from Birmingham to Manchester, then the fiction on which the UK government has relied that, somehow, that line is of advantage to Wales, will be completely exploded. At that point, we need to have the Barnett consequential of the money that has been spent to date, and that would allow us to invest in the heart of Wales line and many other parts of the rail network in Wales as well."

Rising costs have led to speculation around the future of HS2 and the UK government has not guaranteed the line will run to the north west of England.