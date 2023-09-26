First Minister's Questions

Conservative
James Evans asks "how the Welsh government's Senedd Cymru (Members and
Elections) Bill will make Members of the Senedd more accountable to the public?"
The first minister says it will "increase the frequency of elections and ensure that each vote counts".
Mr Evans says the "closed lists" system, where people will back parties rather than individual candidates, will reduce accountability.
Child poverty
Plaid
Cymru leader Rhun ap
Iorwerth criticises the Welsh government's record on tackling child poverty in Wales.
He points out that yesterday the children's commissioner Rocio Cifuentes said the draft strategy lacks "ambition, clarity and detail".
Mr Drakeford says the Welsh government is committed to addressing child poverty a priority.
20mph law
On Wales' 20mph law, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, says the petition opposing the new limit has reached 440,000 signatures.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that his government "takes all petitions seriously" but "the petitions are to the Senedd, not to the Welsh government, and it is for the Senedd, through the Petitions Committee, to respond to them".
The new law "will save lives" he adds.
Rail connectivity
The Llywydd Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Plaid Cymru’s Cefin Campbell calls for improvements to the Heart of Wales line and again says that Wales continues to lose out on HS2 funding because it is classed as an "England and Wales" project
On HS2, First Minister Mark Drakeford quotes Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) director Paul Johnson: 'This whole thing, it just makes me want to weep. It just makes me despair".
The first minister elaborates that HS2 is "a shambles, as Cefin Campbell said, in which Wales particularly has lost out. If, as we keep reading, HS2 is to be cancelled from Birmingham to Manchester, then the fiction on which the UK government has relied that, somehow, that line is of advantage to Wales, will be completely exploded. At that point, we need to have the Barnett consequential of the money that has been spent to date, and that would allow us to invest in the heart of Wales line and many other parts of the rail network in Wales as well."
Rising costs have led to speculation around the future of HS2 and the UK government has not guaranteed the line will run to the north west of England.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings from 1.30pm.
Only one of the
12 tabled questions today is by a female MS – Conservative Natasha Asghar has question 9 on the Welsh government's
transport priorities, but they may not reach that far within the allocated
time.
