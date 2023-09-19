First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 19 September

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, asks what level of protection will be given to the NHS in the Welsh government's budget.

First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that "a decade of Tory austerity" has led to the financial problems.

But Mr Drakeford adds, "this government will always prioritise the national health service. That has been the character of the conversations that we have had right across the summer to make sure that despite the pressures that are there and the difficulties that the health boards are reporting, we are mobilising whatever help we can find across the Welsh government to protect them from the worst of the effects of his party’s onslaught on public services."

The Welsh NHS may have overspent by more than £800m by the spring of 2024, according to BBC Wales analysis.

Inflation has hit hospitals, leading to spiralling fuel, staff and drug costs, while demand for treatment has risen due to the post-Covid backlog.

Mr Davies asks "have you got your priorities right, first minister? There is a petition, as we’ve heard, on the Petitions Committee website against the 20 mph blanket ban that is up to 162,000 signatures. You are proposing to put another 36 politicians into this institution, at a cost of £120 million, and yet, when I offer you a simple chance to offer some comfort to those in the health service and those who depend on the health service that it would be afforded some form of protection in the budget round, you choose not to take that opportunity to offer that protection."