First Minister's Questions: Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stands in

Several MSs express concern about the overuse of prescription medication and polypharmacy (the prescribing or taking of too many medicines).

Rhys ab Owen points out that BBC Panorama recently reported that more than eight million people in England are on antidepressants - which are prescribed for depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder and other conditions. That's one million more people than five years previously,

More than a quarter of patients on antidepressants in England - about two million people - have been taking them for five years. This is despite there being limited evidence of the benefits of taking the drugs for that length of time.