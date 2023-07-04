First Minister's Questions: Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stands in

Several MSs express concern about the overuse of prescription medication and polypharmacy (the prescribing or taking of too many medicines).
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the twenty-first session of First Minister's Questions
in 2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Polypharmacy
Several MSs express concern about the overuse of prescription medication and polypharmacy (the prescribing or taking of too many medicines).
Rhys ab Owen points out that BBC Panorama recently reported that more than eight million people in England are on antidepressants - which are prescribed for depression, anxiety and obsessive compulsive disorder and other conditions. That's one million more people than five years previously,
More than a quarter of patients on antidepressants in England - about two million people - have been taking them for five years. This is despite there being limited evidence of the benefits of taking the drugs for that length of time.
UK Covid-19 Inquiry
Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says it is already clear from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry "that the Welsh government wasn't prepared for the pandemic".
He calls again for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.
The Trefnydd says the inquiry is the right place for questions on how Wales prepared for the pandemic.
Local food production
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, calls on the government to enhance local food production following the passing of the Agriculture (Wales) Bill, and to set a target for food self-sufficiency.
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths replies that the focus of the bill is to ensure that active farmers are rewarded.
Zimmer Biomet
Conservative Tom Giffard refers to the decision by American medical manufacturing firm Zimmer Biomet to close its plant in south Wales, putting 540 jobs at risk.
Lesley Griffiths says "the Welsh government is now engaging with the company to understand the rationale for the decision they've made, and to explore any options that exist to protect jobs."
'How to give succinct answers in oral questions'
The Trefnydd (the minister responsible for organising government business in the Senedd) Lesley Griffiths stands in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, who is giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.
When she stood in for the first minister last year, Lesley Griffiths answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-first session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.