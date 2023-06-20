First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 20 June

BBC Copyright: BBC Rhun ap Iorwerth Image caption: Rhun ap Iorwerth

In his first session of First Minister’s Questions as Plaid Cymru leader, Rhun ap Iorwerth says "I want to see more from this government when it comes to seeking the powers to forge our own future."

He refers to a claim by the Wales Office that "whilst the Welsh Government has called for the devolution of justice and policing to Wales, it has not made a formal request for the powers to be transferred".

Rhun ap Iorwerth says "if you don't ask, you don't get: how will the first minister make sure that Wales is heard?"

Mr Drakeford says "it's absolute nonsense for any Conservative minister to claim that we have not asked formally for those powers. We have been in painful discussions with the UK Government over the Thomas commission report ever since it was published."

The UK Labour party’s commission on the future of the UK - led by ex-Prime Minister Gordon Brown – only recommended devolving youth justice and probation to ministers in Cardiff, but the first minister points out that Mr Brown's report said there was no "constitutional reason why matters which are devolved in Scotland... could not also be devolved in Wales".

On the subject of MPs delivering their verdict on Boris Johnson on Monday night, endorsing a report that found he deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate, the first minister says it was an "astonishing act of political cowardice" that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak did not vote.

He was responding to Rhun ap Iorwerth's comment that Welsh Conservatives that did not vote "effectively sided with Boris Johnson".

"You'd have thought that that was the least they could have done to try to get some redemption," said Rhun ap Iorwerth.