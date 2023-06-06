In his second session of
First Minister’s Questions as interim leader of Plaid Cymru, Llyr Gruffydd calls for action to reduce the number of people in poverty in Wales.
He says “we
were all shaken" by the tragic events that unfolded in Ely last month.
He says child
poverty, low-paid work or lack of employment are problems which require national
solutions.
Mr Gruffydd adds that “the experiences of the past
13 years have conclusively underlined the need for the further devolution of
powers over welfare here in Wales, in line with the powers already exercised by
the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly.”
The first minister says the the Welsh government has "played its part" in supporting community groups.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Nursing strikes
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the fact that nurses across nearly all parts of Wales are on strike for 12 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday in an ongoing dispute over pay.
The industrial action means thousands of planned care appointments will be impacted.
The first minister says he is "disappointed" that strike action was continuing.
Energy Bill
The first minister says the UK government's Energy Bill will have a "limited" impact in terms of its support for Welsh residents.
Leasehold and its effect on homeowners
The Llywydd conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
Mike Hedges, MS for Swansea East, raises the issue of the use of leasehold and its effect on homeowners.
Unlike a freeholder who owns a property and the land it is built
on outright, a leaseholder owns a lease which gives them the right to use the
property.
They have to get permission to make changes to the home and
sometimes must pay expensive ground rent.
Leaseholders can also be subject to expensive
legal fees if they want to extend their lease.
The first minister agrees with Mr Hedges that the leasehold system in England and Wales is "badly in need of reform".
Legislation is planned to be introduced by the UK government in the autumn, however
it is not expected to include a ban - which the first minister says is "disappointing" - instead introducing protections for tenants
from ground rents and legal fees.
It is also expected to bring forward reforms that will make the
leasehold system less attractive, and lay the groundwork for a viable
commonhold system.
A commonhold system would mean occupants jointly own and take
responsibility for their buildings without an expiring lease.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Lord John Morris
The Llywydd Elin Jones pays tribute to the former Cabinet minister and
Welsh Labour MP Lord Morris of Aberavon, who has died at the age of 91.
She says he represented his constituency "honourably", and that the welfare of farmers was important to him. He gave "a lifetime of service to his language and his country" she says.
John Morris served in the cabinets of three Labour prime
ministers - Harold Wilson, Jim Callaghan and Tony Blair.
A former Welsh secretary and attorney general, he became Wales'
longest-serving MP after representing Aberavon for more than four decades, from
1959 to 2001.
First
Minister Mark Drakeford says "our nation has lost one of its most
faithful and effective voices.
"How
proud he was that a Parliament now exists in Wales, and how fitting that we are able to pay our tributes to him in the Senedd today."
BBCCopyright: BBC
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the seventeenth session of First Minister's Questions
in 2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings from 1.30pm.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC
Poverty in Wales
In his second session of First Minister’s Questions as interim leader of Plaid Cymru, Llyr Gruffydd calls for action to reduce the number of people in poverty in Wales.
He says “we were all shaken" by the tragic events that unfolded in Ely last month.
He says child poverty, low-paid work or lack of employment are problems which require national solutions.
Mr Gruffydd adds that “the experiences of the past 13 years have conclusively underlined the need for the further devolution of powers over welfare here in Wales, in line with the powers already exercised by the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly.”
The first minister says the the Welsh government has "played its part" in supporting community groups.
Nursing strikes
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the fact that nurses across nearly all parts of Wales are on strike for 12 hours on Tuesday and Wednesday in an ongoing dispute over pay.
The industrial action means thousands of planned care appointments will be impacted.
The first minister says he is "disappointed" that strike action was continuing.
Energy Bill
The first minister says the UK government's Energy Bill will have a "limited" impact in terms of its support for Welsh residents.
Leasehold and its effect on homeowners
The Llywydd conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Five of the first six tabled questions today are by Labour backbenchers.
Mike Hedges, MS for Swansea East, raises the issue of the use of leasehold and its effect on homeowners.
Unlike a freeholder who owns a property and the land it is built on outright, a leaseholder owns a lease which gives them the right to use the property.
They have to get permission to make changes to the home and sometimes must pay expensive ground rent.
Leaseholders can also be subject to expensive legal fees if they want to extend their lease.
The first minister agrees with Mr Hedges that the leasehold system in England and Wales is "badly in need of reform".
Legislation is planned to be introduced by the UK government in the autumn, however it is not expected to include a ban - which the first minister says is "disappointing" - instead introducing protections for tenants from ground rents and legal fees.
It is also expected to bring forward reforms that will make the leasehold system less attractive, and lay the groundwork for a viable commonhold system.
A commonhold system would mean occupants jointly own and take responsibility for their buildings without an expiring lease.
Lord John Morris
The Llywydd Elin Jones pays tribute to the former Cabinet minister and Welsh Labour MP Lord Morris of Aberavon, who has died at the age of 91.
She says he represented his constituency "honourably", and that the welfare of farmers was important to him. He gave "a lifetime of service to his language and his country" she says.
John Morris served in the cabinets of three Labour prime ministers - Harold Wilson, Jim Callaghan and Tony Blair.
A former Welsh secretary and attorney general, he became Wales' longest-serving MP after representing Aberavon for more than four decades, from 1959 to 2001.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says "our nation has lost one of its most faithful and effective voices.
"How proud he was that a Parliament now exists in Wales, and how fitting that we are able to pay our tributes to him in the Senedd today."
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the seventeenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings from 1.30pm.