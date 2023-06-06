In his second session of First Minister’s Questions as interim leader of Plaid Cymru, Llyr Gruffydd calls for action to reduce the number of people in poverty in Wales.

He says “we were all shaken" by the tragic events that unfolded in Ely last month.

He says child poverty, low-paid work or lack of employment are problems which require national solutions.

Mr Gruffydd adds that “the experiences of the past 13 years have conclusively underlined the need for the further devolution of powers over welfare here in Wales, in line with the powers already exercised by the Scottish Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly.”

The first minister says the the Welsh government has "played its part" in supporting community groups.

