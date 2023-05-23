First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 23 May

On the effectiveness of the education system in enabling social mobility in Wales, Labour's John Griffiths says "at a recent meeting I had with a secondary school headteacher, concerns were raised regarding white working-class boys in the school not fulfilling their potential".

The first minister replies there are "three separate factors" in the performance of white working-class boys within the education system.

"My own view is that the most fundamental of those factors is the class factor, the fact that those are young people who come from homes where families have to deal with the consequence of poverty in their lives, where experiences that other families are able to take for granted may not be available to those young people."

He says the second of the three factors is gender - "the foundation phase is surely the most powerful thing we have in early years education to make sure that young boys feel that learning is something that matters to them".

"The third factor in white working-class boys is ethnicity, and I think that is the weakest explanatory variable."