James Evans, the Conservative MS for Brecon and
Radnorshire, continues to express concerns about a lack of transparency over
the future use of Gilestone Farm.
He calls
on the Welsh government to engage more with the local community.
The first minister says his government will work with local organisations to seek "constructive community consultation".
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man
festival could hold big events at the property that the Welsh government has bought
for the company.
Ministers have been criticised for buying the
farm for £4.25m before a full business plan was provided.
Adam Price's last day as Plaid Cymru leader
In his final session of First Minister’s Questions as leader of Plaid
Cymru, Adam Price seeks assurances about a constituency matter which he says is also of national importance, a Llandeilo bypass.
Mr Drakeford says the government is working on options to develop a bypass for the town.
Residents in Llandeilo have been calling for action for four decades, with lorries driving through the main street, causing heavy congestion in the town.
Welsh Labour ministers agreed the bypass as part of a deal with Plaid Cymru to get the 2017-18 budget passed.
Betsi Cadwaladr accounts
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to an unreleased report into the finances of the north Wales Betsi Cadwaladr health board by accountancy company EY.
A fraud investigation was dropped earlier in the year.
The probe came after auditors discovered at least £122m was allegedly not properly accounted for.
Mr Drakeford says it is a matter for the board to take action.
"I don't go looking for reports that have not been made available to me".
BBCCopyright: BBC
Council tax premiums for second home owners
Conservative Gareth Davies raises the issue of the
impact of council tax premiums for second home owners in Denbighshire, involving a constituent's case.
A premium is an amount on top of council tax.
Councils can increase the premium to
300% thanks to new Welsh government rules – included
in the Labour-Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement – that are part of efforts to make it easier for
people to afford homes where they grew up.
Skills shortages facing the construction industry
The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
Labour's Rhianon Passmore draws attention to skills shortages facing the construction industry.
The first minister says his government works with the industry to invest in skills, but he emphasises the need for a "partnership approach" with the sector.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the fifteenth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
Gilestone Farm
James Evans, the Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, continues to express concerns about a lack of transparency over the future use of Gilestone Farm.
He calls on the Welsh government to engage more with the local community.
The first minister says his government will work with local organisations to seek "constructive community consultation".
There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at the property that the Welsh government has bought for the company.
Ministers have been criticised for buying the farm for £4.25m before a full business plan was provided.
Adam Price's last day as Plaid Cymru leader
In his final session of First Minister’s Questions as leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price seeks assurances about a constituency matter which he says is also of national importance, a Llandeilo bypass.
Mr Drakeford says the government is working on options to develop a bypass for the town.
Residents in Llandeilo have been calling for action for four decades, with lorries driving through the main street, causing heavy congestion in the town.
Welsh Labour ministers agreed the bypass as part of a deal with Plaid Cymru to get the 2017-18 budget passed.
Betsi Cadwaladr accounts
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to an unreleased report into the finances of the north Wales Betsi Cadwaladr health board by accountancy company EY.
A fraud investigation was dropped earlier in the year.
The probe came after auditors discovered at least £122m was allegedly not properly accounted for.
Mr Drakeford says it is a matter for the board to take action.
"I don't go looking for reports that have not been made available to me".
Council tax premiums for second home owners
Conservative Gareth Davies raises the issue of the impact of council tax premiums for second home owners in Denbighshire, involving a constituent's case.
A premium is an amount on top of council tax.
Councils can increase the premium to 300% thanks to new Welsh government rules – included in the Labour-Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement – that are part of efforts to make it easier for people to afford homes where they grew up.
Skills shortages facing the construction industry
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Labour's Rhianon Passmore draws attention to skills shortages facing the construction industry.
The first minister says his government works with the industry to invest in skills, but he emphasises the need for a "partnership approach" with the sector.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.