The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
The Labour MS for Swansea East, Mike
Hedges asks
what action is the Welsh Government
taking to reduce river pollution.
The first minister refers to the River Pollution Summits he has chaired and to the resulting action plan.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the thirteenth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
