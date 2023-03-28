senedd
First Minister's Questions

Alun Jones

  1. Betsi Cadwaladr health board

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to comments by Mark Polin who chaired Betsi Cadwaladr health board until he and other board members were forced to resign.

    Mr Polin accused Health Minister Eluned Morgan of not taking any responsibility for improving healthcare.

    The first minister says the Welsh Government has taken decisive action to address significant concerns at the north Wales board.

  2. 'National learning' report on Covid

    Mr Drakeford says a "national learning" report on Covid will be published by the end of the month.

    He accuses Plaid Cymru's Heledd Fychan of repeating a "conspiracy" about causes of death being changed.

  3. Social prescribing

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    Asked by his Labour colleague Jayne Bryant about the use of social prescribing, the first minister replies there is an annual increase in its use in all parts of Wales.

    Social prescribing by health professionals includes referring patients to a range of non-clinical services, such as activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills training and volunteering.

  4. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.

