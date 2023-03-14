First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Conservative Laura Anne Jones asks what consideration did the Welsh Government give to the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill when creating the LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales.

Making it simpler for someone to legally change their gender is part of proposals unveiled by the Welsh Government last month.

The first minister replies that the commitment is "made in Wales, not in Scotland".

The UK government has said it would block similar legislation put forward by the Scottish government.

Currently the Senedd cannot make its own gender recognition law. It would be up to the UK government to hand over the powers from Westminster, but Conservative ministers in London have no plans to do so.

The reforms have been highly controversial in Scotland, with several SNP backbenchers voting against the bill and Ash Regan quitting as community safety minister in protest.

The bill in Scotland would lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) - a document confirming a change of someone's legal sex - from 18 to 16.

It would also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired sex for three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17.

The Welsh government has unveiled its new LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales