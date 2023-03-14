First Minister's Questions

Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds expresses concerns about the future of public swimming pools due to energy costs.
She calls for exploring innovative solutions, and refers to a report that the heat generated by a washing-machine-sized data centre is being used to heat a Devon public swimming pool.
The computers inside the white box are surrounded by oil to capture the heat - enough to heat the pool to about 30C 60% of the time, saving Exmouth Leisure Centre thousands of pounds.
The first minister says the UK government's energy discount scheme should include public swimming pools.
HS2
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asks whether Mr Drakeford would call on Keir Starmer to commit to Wales getting a fair share of HS2 funding if a Labour government were elected.
The first minister says "HS2 has been wrongly classified by the UK government".
HS2Copyright: HS2
'Extremely militant'
Andrew RT Davies refers to a Welsh Government minister calling a nursing union "extremely militant" over pay negotiations in a secret recording of a Labour party meeting.
In a recording obtained by the Llanelli Herald, Lee Waters said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is "determined to have a fight and aren't seriously committed to negotiate."
Mark Drakeford replies that's he's "first minister not a commentator", and says his government works in "social partnership".
Gas explosion
The first minister joins Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, in thanking the emergency services for their response to the suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Both leaders express sympathy with all those affected.
Roads review
Rhun ap Iorwerth questions
the Welsh Government's response to the roads
review.
He calls for a "proper review" of the decision not to go ahead with the current plans for a third bridge over the Menai to Anglesey.
The first minister replies that Wylfa B was a key consideration when those plans were first announced, and the "context has fundamentally changed".
The Burns commission will make recommendations to the government, he adds.
Last week, Labour politicians, including the first minister, voted
for a Senedd motion criticising their own roads review.
The motion, which regretted the review's "lack of
engagement" with the public, passed in a vote on Wednesday evening.
The expert review panel, led by transport consultant Lynn
Sloman, assessed 59 road projects and made recommendations on which projects to
proceed with, which to abandon and which to reconsider in a different form.
Of these, 15 will go ahead, but all the rest have been rejected
or will be substantially revised.
The building projects were scrapped over climate change
concerns.
LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales
The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
Conservative Laura Anne Jones asks what
consideration did the Welsh Government give to the Scottish Gender Recognition
Reform Bill when creating the LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales.
Making it simpler for someone to legally change their gender is
part of proposals unveiled by the Welsh Government last month.
The first minister replies that the commitment is "made in Wales, not in Scotland".
The UK government has said it would block similar legislation
put forward by the Scottish government.
Currently the Senedd cannot make its own gender recognition law. It would be up to the UK government to hand over the powers from
Westminster, but Conservative ministers in London have no plans to do so.
The reforms have been highly controversial in Scotland, with
several SNP backbenchers voting against the bill and Ash Regan quitting as
community safety minister in protest.
The bill in Scotland would lower the age that people can apply
for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) - a document confirming a change of
someone's legal sex - from 18 to 16.
It would also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender
dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired sex for
three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the ninth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
HS2Copyright: HS2
Heating public swimming pools
Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds expresses concerns about the future of public swimming pools due to energy costs.
She calls for exploring innovative solutions, and refers to a report that the heat generated by a washing-machine-sized data centre is being used to heat a Devon public swimming pool.
The computers inside the white box are surrounded by oil to capture the heat - enough to heat the pool to about 30C 60% of the time, saving Exmouth Leisure Centre thousands of pounds.
The first minister says the UK government's energy discount scheme should include public swimming pools.
HS2
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price asks whether Mr Drakeford would call on Keir Starmer to commit to Wales getting a fair share of HS2 funding if a Labour government were elected.
The first minister says "HS2 has been wrongly classified by the UK government".
'Extremely militant'
Andrew RT Davies refers to a Welsh Government minister calling a nursing union "extremely militant" over pay negotiations in a secret recording of a Labour party meeting.
In a recording obtained by the Llanelli Herald, Lee Waters said the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is "determined to have a fight and aren't seriously committed to negotiate."
Mark Drakeford replies that's he's "first minister not a commentator", and says his government works in "social partnership".
Gas explosion
The first minister joins Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, in thanking the emergency services for their response to the suspected gas explosion at a house in Swansea.
Both leaders express sympathy with all those affected.
Roads review
Rhun ap Iorwerth questions the Welsh Government's response to the roads review.
He calls for a "proper review" of the decision not to go ahead with the current plans for a third bridge over the Menai to Anglesey.
The first minister replies that Wylfa B was a key consideration when those plans were first announced, and the "context has fundamentally changed".
The Burns commission will make recommendations to the government, he adds.
Last week, Labour politicians, including the first minister, voted for a Senedd motion criticising their own roads review.
The motion, which regretted the review's "lack of engagement" with the public, passed in a vote on Wednesday evening.
The expert review panel, led by transport consultant Lynn Sloman, assessed 59 road projects and made recommendations on which projects to proceed with, which to abandon and which to reconsider in a different form.
Of these, 15 will go ahead, but all the rest have been rejected or will be substantially revised.
The building projects were scrapped over climate change concerns.
LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Conservative Laura Anne Jones asks what consideration did the Welsh Government give to the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill when creating the LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales.
Making it simpler for someone to legally change their gender is part of proposals unveiled by the Welsh Government last month.
The first minister replies that the commitment is "made in Wales, not in Scotland".
The UK government has said it would block similar legislation put forward by the Scottish government.
Currently the Senedd cannot make its own gender recognition law. It would be up to the UK government to hand over the powers from Westminster, but Conservative ministers in London have no plans to do so.
The reforms have been highly controversial in Scotland, with several SNP backbenchers voting against the bill and Ash Regan quitting as community safety minister in protest.
The bill in Scotland would lower the age that people can apply for a gender recognition certificate (GRC) - a document confirming a change of someone's legal sex - from 18 to 16.
It would also remove the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria, with applicants only needing to have lived as their acquired sex for three months rather than two years - or six months if they are aged 16 or 17.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ninth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.