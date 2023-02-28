senedd
Live

First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Alun Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Bus services

    Plaid Cymru's Peredur Owen Griffiths warns warns that cutting support to the bus industry would have a detrimental impact on many people's lives.

    The first minister says a pandemic-era emergency scheme has been extended, for an initial three months.

    Funding from the Bus Emergency Scheme was used to keep services running during the height of the pandemic.

    Earlier this month a joint statement from the Welsh Government, councils and the bus industry said they "now need to transition away from emergency style funding".

  2. Access to dentistry

    Asked by Conservative James Evans what is the Welsh Government doing to make sure children have access to good quality dentistry, the first minister replies they are looking into introducing mobile dentistry to secondary schools, among other steps.

    Dentistry
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Reducing the use of harmful pesticides

    The Welsh Government is committed to reducing the use of harmful pesticides, the first minister tells Mike Hedges.

  4. 'Catalogue of errors'

    Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says Betsi Cadwaladr is a "failing" health board, which has made a "catalogue of errors".

    He says the board should not have been taken out of special measures in the first place, and calls for the board to be reorganised.

    Just two years ago the board came out of special measures, after 1,996 days of being under more direct Welsh Government oversight.

    Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board
    Copyright: BBC
    Adam Price
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Adam Price

  5. Betsi Cadwaladr

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the announcement that the north Wales health board has been put it into special measures for a second time.

    He says it was "surprising" that the independent board members had to resign.

    The first minister replies that the health minister made an assessment of what the Auditor General Adrian Crompton had said.

    He says appointing a new chair and chief executive isn’t enough, and acknowledges the need for more fundamental action.

    Betsi Cadwaladr runs north Wales NHS services
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Betsi Cadwaladr runs north Wales NHS services
    Andrew RT Davies
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Andrew RT Davies

  6. Llywydd welcomes the first minister back

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones welcomes the first minister back to the Senedd on behalf of all members.

  7. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the seventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.

    Mark Drakeford returns to the Senedd for the first time since the passing of his wife Clare.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.

    View more on twitter
Back to top