First Minister's Questions

Plaid Cymru's Peredur Owen Griffiths warns warns that cutting support to the bus industry would have a detrimental impact on many people's lives.

The first minister says a pandemic-era emergency scheme has been extended, for an initial three months.

Funding from the Bus Emergency Scheme was used to keep services running during the height of the pandemic.

Earlier this month a joint statement from the Welsh Government, councils and the bus industry said they "now need to transition away from emergency style funding".