First Minister's Questions

"What took you so long?" asks Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price after the Welsh Government offered eight health unions an extra 3% on top of the £1,400 already promised.
Welsh NHS staff suspended strike action following the improved offer from ministers.
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and GMB union ambulance staff have put walkouts on hold.
"This is the hardest budget I've ever dealt with as a minister" says Lesley Griffiths.
The Welsh government has tabled a new deal of an extra 3% - backdated to April 2022, of which 1.5% is consolidated.
This means they will receive 3% this year and 1.5% extra pay the year after.
Mr Price reiterates Plaid Cymru's call for a 1p in the pound increase for people earning over £12,500, a 2p rise for salaries of over £50,000, and an extra 3p for those bringing in more than £150,000.
He says the extra cash can go on NHS and social care pay.
International aid effort
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, asks what contribution Wales can make as part of the international aid effort in southern Turkey and northern Syria following a huge earthquake that has killed more than 5,000 people.
Lesley Griffiths replies that discussions have begun with the UK government on the matter.
Mr Davies then refers to the auditor general for Wales' view that the Welsh Government acted with "avoidable haste" buying a Powys farm for possible use by the Green Man music festival.
Mr Davies highlights the lack of minutes of meetings regarding the £4.25m purchase of Gilestone Farm.
"There are always lessons to be learned," says Lesley Griffiths, adding there were "a lot of positives in the the auditor general's letter".
Betsi Cadwaladr building safety
Conservative MS for
Aberconwy, Janet Finch-Saunders, raises concerns about the
safety of buildings owned by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.
Only 62% of buildings owned by the board are "operationally
safe," a report has revealed.
The board owns 238 properties across north Wales.
The report said: "There is a risk that failure to provide a
safe and compliant built environment could result in avoidable harm to patients
and staff."
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths says the board is responsible for its own estate but business cases can be submitted to the Welsh Government for capital investment.
2 Sisters: 730 jobs at risk
The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
The Plaid Cymru MS for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, seeks a statement on the Welsh Government's response to the 2 Sisters Food
Group's consultation on the closure of its site in Llangefni.
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths says the Welsh Government is doing all it can to give its
full support for the affected employees, but has to "prepare for the worst".
She says the first meeting of a taskforce took place last week.
It was attended by
senior officials from the Welsh Government with representation from Isle of Anglesey
Council, UK government, DWP, 2 Sisters Poultry Ltd and the Unite Union. They agreed an
objective to investigate new ways to secure the future of the plant and the
jobs in Llangefni
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the fifth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The Trefnydd (Senedd
business manager) Lesley Griffiths continues to stand in, following the passing
of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
