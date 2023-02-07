First Minister's Questions

"What took you so long?" asks Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price after the Welsh Government offered eight health unions an extra 3% on top of the £1,400 already promised.

Welsh NHS staff suspended strike action following the improved offer from ministers.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN), Chartered Society of Physiotherapy (CSP), Royal College of Midwives (RCM) and GMB union ambulance staff have put walkouts on hold.

"This is the hardest budget I've ever dealt with as a minister" says Lesley Griffiths.

The Welsh government has tabled a new deal of an extra 3% - backdated to April 2022, of which 1.5% is consolidated.

This means they will receive 3% this year and 1.5% extra pay the year after.

Mr Price reiterates Plaid Cymru's call for a 1p in the pound increase for people earning over £12,500, a 2p rise for salaries of over £50,000, and an extra 3p for those bringing in more than £150,000.

He says the extra cash can go on NHS and social care pay.