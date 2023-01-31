First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 31 January

The Senedd will once again be lit
tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of
solidarity with Ukraine and its people.
Funding for railways
Rhys ab Owen says "the public transport expert, Mark Barry, said recently that the £50 million contribution towards the Cardiff cross-rail is only a drop in the water of the £500 million that is need for the cross-rail to go from Cardiff bay to Llantrisant. It also doesn't help with the inadequacy of the service - not having four trains per hour from half of the Cardiff stations because of the lack of infrastructure".
Mr ab Owen calls on the Welsh Government to "request from the UK government to provide the adequate funds for completion of the cross-rail from Cardiff bay to Llantrisant and the funding needed to increase the level of services that is needed in all stations in Cardiff".
Lesley Griffiths replies that the "Welsh Government has repeatedly called on the UK government to address the historic underinvestment in rail infrastructure in all parts of Wales".
Medical specialist services
Labour MS John Griffiths calls on the Welsh Government to further develop medical specialist services across Wales.
He says, "two weeks ago, I met with one of my younger constituents, Elliot, and his mum, Lucy. They are both here in the Senedd today in the public gallery watching proceedings. Elliot is five years old, and suffers from a rare condition called duchenne muscular dystrophy, a genetic disorder characterised by the progressive loss of muscle. As part of his treatment, minister, Lucy is very keen that Elliot has the opportunity to access clinical trials. At present, there is no capacity in Wales to run such clinical trials. There is no neuromuscular specialist in south Wales".
Lesley Griffiths replies, "if these research trials aren't available in Wales, Health and Care Research Wales can facilitate patient access to trials in other parts of the UK".
Food security in Wales
Labour's Jenny Rathbone calls on the Welsh Government to strengthen food security in Wales.
Lesley Griffiths replies, "the food system operates on a UK-wide basis. The Welsh Government therefore works with the UK government and devolved administrations to identify risks and engages with stakeholders to manage them. In Wales, we promote food security through investment in the food manufacturing industry, supporting agriculture, and providing significant support to a wide variety of community projects."
Jenny Rathbone says, "next to none of the food coming into the wholesale market is grown in Wales. Now, I fully appreciate the work that you, minister, have done as the minister for rural affairs to try and expand the horticulture sector in Wales, but it really isn't enough".
NHS workforce
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price begins, "May I, on behalf of the Plaid Cymru group in the Senedd, but also on behalf of the party more broadly, extend our sincerest condolences to the first minister on his bereavement. It is a blow that's difficult to comprehend, if truth be told, and we want to ensure that he is aware how much support we wish to give him during this most difficult period, and that, as has been said already, is broadly shared. I was in the Melin Drafod conference over the weekend, and people there had felt the blow of this loss that the first minister has faced".
On the NHS, Mr Price says "vacancies up, sickness rates up, agency spending up, leaving rates up. The only thing going down, Trefnydd, is the morale of the staff and their trust in this Labour government. What is your plan to turn this situation around?"
Lesley Griffiths replies, "the figures I have in front of me around NHS workforce statistics - and this is directly employed staff - is that the workforce is now at record levels. We've got over 105,000 people, 90,943 full-time equivalents, being directly employed by our NHS Wales organisations. All the staff - you go through nurses, you go through medical and dental staff, consultants, registered nurses, registered midwives, scientific, therapeutic, technical staff - I could go on—all the therapists, they're all up over the last three years".
Building safety
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, begins with "the shattering news of the first minister's loss of his wife over the weekend. When I heard the news - having met Clare on several occasions in my role as leader here and as an MS as well, I realise what a kind and compassionate individual she was and how dedicated they both were to each other. I hope very much that the sentiments that everyone is expressing is a form of comfort, and I use the word 'form' of comfort because nothing will ever make up for the loss of your partner in life. I extend the Welsh Conservatives' sympathies, prayers and best wishes to the family of the first minister and to the first minister himself".
Mr Davies then refers to the UK government's announcement of a six-week deadline for developers to sign a government contract to fix their unsafe towers or be banned from the market.
He says, "through the Building Safety Act 2022 that has passed in Westminster, there are measures to make sure that people who live in what are known as orphan buildings, which are buildings that have been built by companies that have been collapsed once the project has been finished,can be restored and the liabilities picked up by the companies. Will you, as a government, pick up those measures and incorporate them into Welsh law here, so that residents who find themselves in similar buildings can have those protections?"
Lesley Griffiths says the Welsh Government's climate change minister Julie James is "working closely with the UK government to see what aspects of the legislation we can look at".
Violence against women
Following the
publication of the violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence
strategy last year, the Labour MS for the Rhondda, Buffy Williams says that cases increase on days of rugby international matches.
She says, "With the start of the six nations, I'm campaigning, in February, with partners, to raise awareness of what local and national support is available to victims and perpetrators".
Lesley Griffiths says the "Welsh Government does continue to fund regional advisers and specialist services, including the 24/7 Live Fear Free helpline".
Tributes to Clare Drakeford
Senedd members observe a minute's silence for Mark Drakeford’s late wife, Clare.
Starting the Senedd’s first full meeting since her death, the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones said the first minister and his family were “in our hearts and prayers”.
Ms Jones said: “It’s little understood by people outside this chamber but often what pains one of us can pain all of us.
“In this case what pains the first minister has touched many people throughout Wales.”
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths said Mr Drakeford would be grateful for MSs’ condolences.
The Welsh Government announced on Saturday that Mrs Drakeford had died suddenly, aged 71.
