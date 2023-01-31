First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 31 January

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, begins with "the shattering news of the first minister's loss of his wife over the weekend. When I heard the news - having met Clare on several occasions in my role as leader here and as an MS as well, I realise what a kind and compassionate individual she was and how dedicated they both were to each other. I hope very much that the sentiments that everyone is expressing is a form of comfort, and I use the word 'form' of comfort because nothing will ever make up for the loss of your partner in life. I extend the Welsh Conservatives' sympathies, prayers and best wishes to the family of the first minister and to the first minister himself".

Mr Davies then refers to the UK government's announcement of a six-week deadline for developers to sign a government contract to fix their unsafe towers or be banned from the market.

He says, "through the Building Safety Act 2022 that has passed in Westminster, there are measures to make sure that people who live in what are known as orphan buildings, which are buildings that have been built by companies that have been collapsed once the project has been finished,can be restored and the liabilities picked up by the companies. Will you, as a government, pick up those measures and incorporate them into Welsh law here, so that residents who find themselves in similar buildings can have those protections?"

Lesley Griffiths says the Welsh Government's climate change minister Julie James is "working closely with the UK government to see what aspects of the legislation we can look at".

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images The inquiry into the fire - in which 72 people died - is expected to report later this year Image caption: The inquiry into the fire - in which 72 people died - is expected to report later this year