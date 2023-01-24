A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she had considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.
Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government "has made it clear" to the WRU that it wants to see see "urgent and transparent action" to help restore confidence in the organisation.
The union “occupies a place in Welsh public life that it needs itself to recognise”, the first minister adds.
The government would “continue to be in a challenging, where necessary, conversation with them to make sure that a future is set out for the Welsh Rugby Union that commands the confidence of all of those who are players of the game and who want to see it have a successful future”.
Andrew RT Davies says the Senedd’s sports committee should consider how it can support “those on the receiving end of this treatment” and work with the WRU to introduce safeguards.
Ambulance response times
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds seeks a statement
on ambulance response times.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "record levels of demand have placed real pressures on ambulance response times, with lengthy delays for some patients. Nevertheless, in December - the most difficult month - the service responded to the highest ever number of red calls within the eight-minute target."
The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December.
Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low.
This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the third session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
-
65% of shoreline and riverbeds
-
The seabed out to 12 nautical miles
-
More than 50,000 acres (20,230 hectares) of land
-
250,000 acres (101170 hectares) of mineral deposits
-
Rights to gold and silver - the "mines Royal"
Vascular services 'are not working' for patients
Vascular services "are not working" for patients in Arfon, says Plaid Cymru MS Siân Gwenllian.
Drug addictions
Drug-related deaths have risen 44% says Conservative Tom Giffard.
The first minister does not accept the substance misuse delivery plan is failing.
'Crown Estate should be devolved'
The Crown Estate should be devolved to Wales, says the first minister in response to Plaid Cymru's Llyr Gruffydd.
But he adds that is very unlikely to happen under the UK Conservative government.
What's owned by the Crown Estate in Wales?
Crisis?
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price calls on the first minister to accept that the NHS in Wales is in "crisis".
The first minister acknowledges that the NHS in Wales is under "enormous pressure".
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers.
