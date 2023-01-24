First Minister's Questions

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd refers to "deeply troubling allegations" in the BBC Wales Investigates programme.

A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she had considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.

Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government "has made it clear" to the WRU that it wants to see see "urgent and transparent action" to help restore confidence in the organisation.

The union “occupies a place in Welsh public life that it needs itself to recognise”, the first minister adds.

The government would “continue to be in a challenging, where necessary, conversation with them to make sure that a future is set out for the Welsh Rugby Union that commands the confidence of all of those who are players of the game and who want to see it have a successful future”.

Andrew RT Davies says the Senedd’s sports committee should consider how it can support “those on the receiving end of this treatment” and work with the WRU to introduce safeguards.