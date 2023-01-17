First Minister's Questions

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price refers to the UK government's decision to use a Section 35 order to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent - the first time the mechanism has been used since devolution in 1999.

Both Mr Price and the first minister use the words "very dangerous" to describe the move.

A "very slippery slope indeed" adds the first minister.

Mr Price also questions the first minister on the public sector pay disputes.

Mr Drakeford rejects the assertion that talks had "failed".