First Minister's Questions

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price refers to the UK government's decision to use a Section 35 order to prevent the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill from gaining royal assent - the first time the mechanism has been used since devolution in 1999.
Both Mr Price and the first minister use the words "very dangerous" to describe the move.
A "very slippery slope indeed" adds the first minister.
Mr Price also questions the first minister on the public sector pay disputes.
Mr Drakeford rejects the assertion that talks had "failed".
Cardiff Airport
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to budget airline Wizz Air quitting Cardiff airport and to data showing that passenger numbers have fallen.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh Government's purchase of the airport was an "investment in the future of the Welsh economy".
UK subsidy control regime has 'many imperfections'
The first minister says the new UK subsidy control regime has "many imperfections" and officials in Wales will have to "mitigate" that.
The UK subsidy control regime began on 4 January 2023.
According to the UK government "it enables public authorities, including devolved administrations and local authorities, to give subsidies that are tailored to their local needs, and that drive economic growth while minimising distortion to UK competition and protecting our international obligations."
Renewable energy projects in the Celtic sea
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Conservative Samuel
Kurtz asks how is the Welsh Government supporting
renewable energy projects in the Celtic sea - the
waters off south Wales and the south west of England.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that "investment in physical infrastructure and a workforce skilled for the future" are amongst the actions.
Mr Drakeford also tells the Senedd that the National Grid should be nationalised.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the second session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
