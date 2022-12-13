Homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Plaid Cymru MS Luke Fletcher asks how is the
Welsh Government working with local authorities to tackle the pressure on
homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the "Welsh Government's commitment to end homelessness is unwavering at all times of the year".
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the thirty fourth – and final - session of First
Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
