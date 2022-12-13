First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Plaid Cymru MS Luke Fletcher asks how is the Welsh Government working with local authorities to tackle the pressure on homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says the "Welsh Government's commitment to end homelessness is unwavering at all times of the year".