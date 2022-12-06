First Minister's Questions

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to comments by BMA Cymru chairwoman Dr Iona Collins who said:

"Ever since the NHS has been in existence we have always been, what I feel is now in hindsight, crying wolf. We always say 'we don't have enough staff, we don't have enough resources, patients are coming to harm' and this is what we hear, year after year. Now, as far as I see this, the wolf is here. I don't see how things can get any worse."

The first minister says "I accept the struggle and the stress in the Welsh NHS" but adds that there are more people working in the NHS in "every category" including doctors, nurses and ambulance staff.