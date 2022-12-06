senedd
First Minister's Questions

  1. 'Struggle and stress in the Welsh NHS'

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to comments by BMA Cymru chairwoman Dr Iona Collins who said:

    "Ever since the NHS has been in existence we have always been, what I feel is now in hindsight, crying wolf. We always say 'we don't have enough staff, we don't have enough resources, patients are coming to harm' and this is what we hear, year after year. Now, as far as I see this, the wolf is here. I don't see how things can get any worse."

    The first minister says "I accept the struggle and the stress in the Welsh NHS" but adds that there are more people working in the NHS in "every category" including doctors, nurses and ambulance staff.

    Dr Iona Collins says many professionals leaving the NHS do so with a sense of guilt
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Dr Iona Collins says many professionals leaving the NHS do so with a sense of guilt

  2. Nation of sanctuary

    The first minister says UK government immigration policies "hamper" the Welsh Government’s commitment for Wales to be a nation of sanctuary which, however, remains "undiminished".

    Mark Drakeford
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Closure of the Menai bridge

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    The MS for Ynys Môn, Rhun ap Iorwerth, asks what support is available to businesses following the closure of the Menai bridge.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford says a support package has been announced for people affected, including free parking, traffic flow solutions, access to active travel routes and additional bus stops.

    The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on 21 October for up to 16 weeks
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The Menai Bridge was closed immediately on 21 October for up to 16 weeks due to "serious" safety concerns

  4. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the thirty third session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

