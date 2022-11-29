The first minister says the economy "has entered the early stages of recession" which he blames on 12 years of austerity by the UK government.
'Early stages of recession'
Patients' access to their GP
The Llywydd (presiding officer) conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Conservative Tom Giffard seeks an update on patients' access to their GP.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that 89% of all practices meet the required standards.
Business as usual
The Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stood in for First Minister Mark Drakeford last week, after he attended the Wales vs USA match in Qatar.
The line-up of party leaders is back to normal today.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the thirty second session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.