First Minister's Questions

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price refers to news of fresh talks to try to avert a strike by NHS staff in Scotland, and asks why the Welsh Government doesn't follow the example of its Scottish counterpart.
The Trefnydd replies "our current financial settlement falls hugely short of what is needed".
Gwent Police
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the investigation into allegations of corruption, misogyny, racism and homophobia at Gwent Police.
He says he has "no confidence" in the senior management at the force.
Lesley Griffiths replies that the allegations are "extremely worrying" but adds that policing is not devolved and remains the responsibility of the UK government.
Funding provided to schools
Asked by Conservative Laura Anne Jones whether "the additional funding provided to schools in England by the UK government be matched by the Welsh Government for schools in Wales", the Trefnydd replies that "spending per person on education in Wales was 17% higher in than in England in 2021-22" and that the Welsh Government's budget will be published next month.
Takeover of the UK's largest chip plant
The Labour MS for Newport West, Jayne Bryant asks "what assessment has the first minister made of the impact of the UK Government's decision to block the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab by Nexperia BV?"
The Trefnydd replies "the Welsh Government welcomes the fact the announcement has finally been made, which has provided some welcome clarity".
She adds, "as a government we don't have the expertise to assess the security issues at stake".
The UK government ordered the company to sell 86% of the site, citing national security.
Newport Wafer Fab was acquired by Dutch-based technology company Nexperia, a subsidiary of Shanghai listed Wingtech, in July 2021.
Semiconductors, or chips, made at the factory are used in millions of electronic products, from smartphones to household equipment and cars.
The plant specialises in making chips that move power around a device.
A UK government review found it created two risks to national security - that it could "undermine UK capabilities" in producing compound semiconductors, and could "facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how".
The firm has said it was "shocked" and would appeal the decision.
'How to give succinct answers in oral questions'
When the Trefnydd stood in for the first minister on 27 September, Lesley Griffiths answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the thirty first session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
The Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stands in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, who was at the Wales vs USA match in Qatar last night.
'How to give succinct answers in oral questions'
When the Trefnydd stood in for the first minister on 27 September, Lesley Griffiths answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the thirty first session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
The Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stands in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, who was at the Wales vs USA match in Qatar last night.