Hello and welcome to our live
coverage of the twenty-ninth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid
format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by
video-conference.
Hwyl fawr
The twenty-ninth FMQs of 2022 comes to a close.
Thanks for following - join us again next week.
The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people.
Armed forces liaison officers
The Welsh Government is "committed" to supporting the armed forces liaison officers, says the Trefnydd.
Brexit and the environment
Responding to criticism from Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders on environmental governance in Wales, the Trefnydd replies "if we hadn't left the European Union there wouldn't be any gaps in our environmental governance".
Role of community pharmacies
On the role of community pharmacies in improving the health of residents, Lesley Griffiths says the new contract will "see more services being provided".
She highlights their current role in providing flu vaccines.
'Slowdown in renewable energy development in Wales'
As world leaders discuss action to tackle climate change at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price questions why "there has been a slowdown in renewable energy development in Wales since 2015"?
The Trefnydd replies that Wales "shows leadership" on the issue, with "an increase year on year in renewable energy production".
Qatar World Cup
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, says he agrees with the first minister's decision to go to the Qatar World Cup despite a boycott by UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.
But he says he regrets the decision that Deputy Sport Minister Dawn Bowden will not now attend Wales' World Cup match with Iran.
Lesley Griffiths says it is "proportionate" for ministers to attend two games.
Young people and the climate emergency
Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell calls on the Welsh Government to "engage young people in decisions relating to tackling the climate emergency".
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths refers to the Wales Youth COP event, which is modelled on the UN Conference of the Parties.
Organised by Size of Wales, a Welsh charity with a focus on climate and tropical forests, and other partners and funded by the Welsh Government, this two-day event "offers young people the chance to experience a large-scale climate change event", say the organisers.
'Once again building council houses'
"It's good to see Caerphilly council once again building council houses," says Lesley Griffiths in response to her Labour colleague Hefin David.
'How to give succinct answers in oral questions'
The Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stands in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, who has tested positive for Covid.
It is the second time Mr Drakeford, who is 68, has been reported to have had the illness, after he tested positive in February.
When the Trefnydd last stood in for the first minister – on 27 September when he chose instead to visit Scotland to meet Nicola Sturgeon – Lesley Griffiths answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-ninth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.