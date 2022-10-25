First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams seeks a statement on Welsh Government measures to tackle child poverty.

The Welsh Government had targeted eradicating child poverty by 2020, but this was scrapped in 2016.

First Minister Mark Drakeford says there is a poverty "crisis", and that his government has provided more than £1.6billion in funding to support households affected by the crisis.

He adds that the minister for social justice is committed to publishing a refreshed child poverty strategy.