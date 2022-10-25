The first minister says he will not revisit the issue of building an M4 relief road.
He says the matter was settled at the last election.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Call for benefits to be raised in line with inflation
The first minister again calls for benefits to be raised in line with inflation.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Child poverty
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams seeks a
statement on Welsh Government measures to tackle child poverty.
The Welsh Government had targeted eradicating
child poverty by 2020, but this was scrapped in 2016.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says there is a poverty "crisis", and that his government has provided more than £1.6billion in funding to support households affected by the crisis.
He adds that the minister for social justice is committed to publishing a refreshed child poverty strategy.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live
coverage of the twenty-eighth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid
format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by
video-conference.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Issue of M4 relief road 'settled'
The first minister says he will not revisit the issue of building an M4 relief road.
He says the matter was settled at the last election.
Call for benefits to be raised in line with inflation
The first minister again calls for benefits to be raised in line with inflation.
Child poverty
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Plaid Cymru’s Sioned Williams seeks a statement on Welsh Government measures to tackle child poverty.
The Welsh Government had targeted eradicating child poverty by 2020, but this was scrapped in 2016.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says there is a poverty "crisis", and that his government has provided more than £1.6billion in funding to support households affected by the crisis.
He adds that the minister for social justice is committed to publishing a refreshed child poverty strategy.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-eighth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.