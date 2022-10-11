First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Labour's Alun Davies asks about "the potential impact of the UK government’s economic policies on public services in Blaenau Gwent".

First Minister Mark Drakeford describes the "unfunded tax cuts for the rich" as an "economic catastrophe".