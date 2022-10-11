The first minister says the lives of people on benefits will be "even less bearable" if they are not raised in line with inflation.
'Even less bearable'
The first minister says the lives of people on benefits will be "even less bearable" if they are not raised in line with inflation.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-sixth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.