Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, raises the issue of access to GPs and calls for "ramping up the number of trainee places".
The first minister says "we have a record number of trainee places in Wales".
The number of GPs in Wales is rising, he says, whereas it is falling in England.
'Children and care leavers must be heard'
Labour's Jack Sargeant calls on the Welsh Government "to ensure the voices of looked after children and care leavers are heard to enable them to inform policy decisions, such as radical reform of current services".
Impact of the UK Building Safety Act 2022
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Rhys ab Owen asks about the impact on Welsh residents of the UK Building Safety Act 2022.
He refers to "leaseholders facing losing their homes due to costly regulation failures".
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Act includes leasehold protections and "the Welsh Government's reform programme continues".
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
