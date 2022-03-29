Today, Questions to the First
Minister take place after the Business
Statement and Announcement - an opportunity for members
to request that the government makes a statement or holds a debate in the
Siambr on a matter of concern to the member – because of Mark Drakeford’s
attendance at the thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey
for the life of Prince Philip, who died in April last year, aged 99.
Press AssociationCopyright: Press Association
BBCCopyright: BBC
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live
coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid
format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by
video-conference.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Press AssociationCopyright: Press Association BBCCopyright: BBC
Change to usual timetable
Today, Questions to the First Minister take place after the Business Statement and Announcement - an opportunity for members to request that the government makes a statement or holds a debate in the Siambr on a matter of concern to the member – because of Mark Drakeford’s attendance at the thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey for the life of Prince Philip, who died in April last year, aged 99.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.