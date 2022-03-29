Senedd
Live

First Minister's Questions

Alun Jones

  1. Change to usual timetable

    Today, Questions to the First Minister take place after the Business Statement and Announcement - an opportunity for members to request that the government makes a statement or holds a debate in the Siambr on a matter of concern to the member – because of Mark Drakeford’s attendance at the thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey for the life of Prince Philip, who died in April last year, aged 99.

    The Queen and Prince Philip
    Copyright: Press Association
    The service of thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey
    Copyright: BBC

  2. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

