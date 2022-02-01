First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

The first question today comes from Buffy Williams, Labour MS for the Rhondda, who asks what support is available to children who have suffered sexual abuse and exploitation.

First Minister Mark Drakeford cites the Welsh sexual assaults service, led by the NHS.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has said authorities were failing to collect data which would help identify paedophiles.

It found signs of abuse in six areas but police were often unable to provide evidence on the extent of the problem.

In its 18th report, IICSA examined abuse in St Helens, Tower Hamlets in London, Swansea, Durham, Bristol and Warwickshire.