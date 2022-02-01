senedd
Live

First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Alun Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Shameful neglect' of rail infrastructure

    The first minister criticises the UK government for its "shameful neglect" of rail infrastructure in north Wales.

    Mark Drakeford
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Mark Drakeford

  2. Support for children who have suffered sexual abuse and exploitation

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    The first question today comes from Buffy Williams, Labour MS for the Rhondda, who asks what support is available to children who have suffered sexual abuse and exploitation.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford cites the Welsh sexual assaults service, led by the NHS.

    The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse has said authorities were failing to collect data which would help identify paedophiles.

    It found signs of abuse in six areas but police were often unable to provide evidence on the extent of the problem.

    In its 18th report, IICSA examined abuse in St Helens, Tower Hamlets in London, Swansea, Durham, Bristol and Warwickshire.

    Inquiry chairwoman, Prof Alexis Jay, led the investigation into child abuse in Rotherham
    Copyright: IICSA
    Image caption: Inquiry chairwoman, Prof Alexis Jay, led the investigation into child abuse in Rotherham

  3. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

    The meeting is being held n a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

Back to top