First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 16 November

Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says given the "chaos that exists" within Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, "will you liaise with your Minister for Health and Social Services to establish an inquiry into the management to determine whether taking them out of special measures, just before an election, was in fact the right decision?"

She refers to letters outlining doctors' concerns over avoidable deaths at north Wales hospitals.

The first minister replies "I have also seen the reply that the board made to those letters in July of this year—the board paper, the very detailed board paper, and the very serious board paper that went through the points that those clinicians raised, because they are genuinely very important points, and the board is taking them with the seriousness that they deserve."