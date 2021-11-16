First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 16 November

That brings Questions to the First Minister to a close.
Thanks for following - join us again next week.
Management of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says given the "chaos that exists" within Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, "will you liaise with your Minister for Health and Social Services to establish an inquiry into the management to determine whether taking them out of special measures, just before an election, was in fact the right decision?"
The first minister replies "I have also seen the reply that the board made to those letters in July of this year—the board paper, the very detailed board paper, and the very serious board paper that went through the points that those clinicians raised, because they are genuinely very important points, and the board is taking them with the seriousness that they deserve."
Encouraging the growth of public transport
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the greatest contribution to growth in public transport use "will come through a sustained fall in the rate of coronavirus".
He adds, "since the start of the pandemic, use of public transport has recovered but remains well below pre-pandemic levels."
Real living wage
The percentage of the Welsh workforce earning at or above the real living wage is 82%, the first minister says.
He adds, "yesterday’s announcement of an increase in the hourly rate of the RLW will benefit almost 13,000 workers in Wales at 359 accredited employers."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Appalling consequences of the UK government's hard Brexit'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price raises the topic of "the appalling consequences that the Westminster Government's pursuit of a hard Brexit is beginning to wreak on our living standards here in Wales and across these islands."
He says the Office for Budget Responsibility "concluded that, as a result of a hard Brexit, trade between the UK and the EU will be 15 per cent lower than had we stayed in the EU. That's twice the estimated long-run costs of Covid. It amounts to £80 billion a year, more than four times the Welsh Government's annual budget."
The first minister reinforces Mr Price's point, stating that the OBR, "the government's own advisers, in the run-up to the budget two weeks ago, concluded that the impact of Brexit in shrinking the UK economy would be twice the size of the global pandemic."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Call for ruling out extending the use of covid passes
Paul Davies continues to stand in for Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies, who is taking a break from front-line politics to deal with mental health issues.
Mr Davies calls on the first minister to rule out extending the use of covid passes to hospitality settings, arguing "there is no scientific evidence to show they work".
Mr Davies says "vaccine passports are not a route out of restrictions; they are, indeed, restrictions."
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "I make no apologies for it whatsoever. It was the right thing to do, and I'm very glad that we have used that additional tool in the armoury to help to keep Wales safe and keep Wales open."
The first minister told the Senedd his cabinet will look “very carefully” at the numbers ahead of the three-weekly review to be issued on Thursday.
He did not answer the question from Paul Davies on whether he could confirm that Covid passes will not be extended to pubs and hospitality.
Covid passes - used to demonstrate if someone has completed a vaccine course or has tested negative for Covid in the past 48 hours - were extended to cinemas and theatres on Monday.
They were already required for nightclubs and large events.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'Unprecedented financial pressure'
First Minister Mark Drakeford says people in Wales are under "unprecedented financial pressure resulting from the pandemic, our exit from the European Union, the rising cost of living and cuts to welfare support".
"Deliberate and damaging decisions made by the UK government are plunging many more vulnerable households in Wales into poverty," he adds.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Impact of COP26 on Wales
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Labour's John Griffiths asks what impact does the Welsh Government anticipate COP26 will have on Wales reaching net zero.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies COP26 will provide "opportunities for Wales to innovate, collaborate, and develop international partnerships to help us achieve our net zero by 2050 ambition".
"We will increase our exports of green skills and services and attract investment into Wales in pursuit of a just transition to net zero," he adds.
BBCCopyright: BBC
Croeso
Prynhawn da, welcome to our coverage of Questions to the First Minister.
The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Hwyl fawr
That brings Questions to the First Minister to a close.
Thanks for following - join us again next week.
Management of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board
Conservative Janet Finch-Saunders says given the "chaos that exists" within Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, "will you liaise with your Minister for Health and Social Services to establish an inquiry into the management to determine whether taking them out of special measures, just before an election, was in fact the right decision?"
She refers to letters outlining doctors' concerns over avoidable deaths at north Wales hospitals.
The first minister replies "I have also seen the reply that the board made to those letters in July of this year—the board paper, the very detailed board paper, and the very serious board paper that went through the points that those clinicians raised, because they are genuinely very important points, and the board is taking them with the seriousness that they deserve."
Encouraging the growth of public transport
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the greatest contribution to growth in public transport use "will come through a sustained fall in the rate of coronavirus".
He adds, "since the start of the pandemic, use of public transport has recovered but remains well below pre-pandemic levels."
Real living wage
The percentage of the Welsh workforce earning at or above the real living wage is 82%, the first minister says.
He adds, "yesterday’s announcement of an increase in the hourly rate of the RLW will benefit almost 13,000 workers in Wales at 359 accredited employers."
'Appalling consequences of the UK government's hard Brexit'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price raises the topic of "the appalling consequences that the Westminster Government's pursuit of a hard Brexit is beginning to wreak on our living standards here in Wales and across these islands."
He says the Office for Budget Responsibility "concluded that, as a result of a hard Brexit, trade between the UK and the EU will be 15 per cent lower than had we stayed in the EU. That's twice the estimated long-run costs of Covid. It amounts to £80 billion a year, more than four times the Welsh Government's annual budget."
The first minister reinforces Mr Price's point, stating that the OBR, "the government's own advisers, in the run-up to the budget two weeks ago, concluded that the impact of Brexit in shrinking the UK economy would be twice the size of the global pandemic."
Call for ruling out extending the use of covid passes
Paul Davies continues to stand in for Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies, who is taking a break from front-line politics to deal with mental health issues.
Mr Davies calls on the first minister to rule out extending the use of covid passes to hospitality settings, arguing "there is no scientific evidence to show they work".
Mr Davies says "vaccine passports are not a route out of restrictions; they are, indeed, restrictions."
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "I make no apologies for it whatsoever. It was the right thing to do, and I'm very glad that we have used that additional tool in the armoury to help to keep Wales safe and keep Wales open."
The first minister told the Senedd his cabinet will look “very carefully” at the numbers ahead of the three-weekly review to be issued on Thursday. He did not answer the question from Paul Davies on whether he could confirm that Covid passes will not be extended to pubs and hospitality.
Covid passes - used to demonstrate if someone has completed a vaccine course or has tested negative for Covid in the past 48 hours - were extended to cinemas and theatres on Monday.
They were already required for nightclubs and large events.
'Unprecedented financial pressure'
First Minister Mark Drakeford says people in Wales are under "unprecedented financial pressure resulting from the pandemic, our exit from the European Union, the rising cost of living and cuts to welfare support".
"Deliberate and damaging decisions made by the UK government are plunging many more vulnerable households in Wales into poverty," he adds.
Impact of COP26 on Wales
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Labour's John Griffiths asks what impact does the Welsh Government anticipate COP26 will have on Wales reaching net zero.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies COP26 will provide "opportunities for Wales to innovate, collaborate, and develop international partnerships to help us achieve our net zero by 2050 ambition".
"We will increase our exports of green skills and services and attract investment into Wales in pursuit of a just transition to net zero," he adds.
Croeso
Prynhawn da, welcome to our coverage of Questions to the First Minister.
The meeting will be held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.