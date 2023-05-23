"It is becoming more and more of a problem. Some as young as 11 or 12 years old, some I recognise from primary school then right through to their teens as well.
"You see them whizzing on scooters, handing something over sometimes it is drugs, then they whizz off again.
"It is so destructive, not just for them but the community. My heart bleeds for Ely."
Canon Gould felt something has been "simmering" in Ely for some time but feels it is important the facts are established.
"Social media is such a dangerous thing," she says.
"It doesn't take much for people to respond to something they see on social media as fact."
Police 'lucky to not have more serious injuries'
South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael says it's lucky police officers did not sustain more serious injuries during the rioting.
"People will be brought to account for the violence. Obviously it was very frightening for local people, and there were a lot of calls to the police expressing concern about what was going on," he told BBC Radio 4's Today programme.
"Officers were mobilised to the area and there was support from neighbouring forces."
Mum urged rioters to stop to see son's body - resident
Some more local reaction to bring you from what happened last night - this time from Emma, who lives half a mile from where the violence happened.
"We could hear it. I got up early this morning to see everything all over the news and caught up with social media groups that I'm on - formal and not just gossip and I was horrified by what I was reading.
"There was a message from the mother saying 'please stop I need to get to my son's body'. It is just horrific.
"It is heart-breaking. Nobody wanted this, it seemed like an excuse to let off steam and start trouble, I don't think any of the residents were involved directly. I think it was youths.
"The whole of Ely is in shock, frustrated. It is carnage there."
Nursery closes following deaths
Cylch Meithrin Trelai & Caerau says it has been forced to close this morning as it doesn't have enough staff to care for the children.
"Following the devastating event that occurred this evening, resulting in two staff members taking bereavement leave to be with their families, we are unable to meet staff-to-child ratio and therefore have no other option than to close to Flying Start children," it said.
"Our love and thoughts go out to both families who have suffered a tragic loss."
The road is littered with rubble and there are the remains of some fires still smoking. We'll bring you more from Tomas when we have it.
What we know so far
Officers responded to a report of a "serious road traffic collision" on Snowden Road at around 6pm
"Large-scale disorder" broke out and police were in the area until the early hours of the morning
Specially-trained public order officers were sent in to help, including officers from neighbouring forces
A number of officers were injured
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police
There were 100-150 people gathered at the scene
Level of violence totally unacceptable - senior officer
In addition to South Wales Police’s statement, we’ve also
had some comments from a senior officer.
Assistant Chief Constable Mark Travis started by sending his
condolences to the families of the two teenagers who died – but he’s been quick
to condemn the riots which followed.
“These are scenes we do not expect to see in our
communities, particularly a close-knit community such as Ely.
“We received a large number of calls from residents who were
understandably frightened by the actions of this large group who were intent on
causing crime and disorder.
“The level of violence towards emergency services and the
damage to property and vehicles was totally unacceptable.
“Our focus now is to fully investigate the circumstances of
the collision and the appalling scenes that followed.
“Arrests have already been made in connection with the
disorder and more will follow.
People wanted to know what would happen next - eyewitness
John Urquhart, who lives in Ely, saw the incident
escalate from the start of the evening.
He says the vast majority of people were in the street
because they "wanted to know what would happen next", and added that
there was "a very small number of people actually doing any sort of
violence".
Mr Urquhart said he offered first aid to people during the evening.
South Wales Police issue statement
We have received a full statement from South Wales Police. It recaps a bit of what we know so far, and confirms
the deaths of two teenagers.
It says: “South Wales Police is
investigating a serious road traffic collision and scenes of violent disorder
which happened in the Ely area of Cardiff last night.
“Shortly after 18:00 yesterday we received a report of a
serious road traffic collision on Snowden Road which resulted in the deaths of
two teenage boys.
“Police responded to this collision which had already
occurred when officers arrived, and they remained on scene to manage a
large-scale disorder until the early hours of this morning.
“Specially-trained public order officers were also deployed,
including officers from neighbouring police forces.
"Several vehicles were set alight, property was damaged and police officers were injured during the incident."
Good morning, welcome to our live coverage after two teenage boys died in a crash in the Ely area of Cardiff yesterday evening, triggering a riot which lasted until the early hours of the morning.
Many of the details are unclear at this stage, but we'll bring you the latest information as we get it.
The scene in Ely this morning
Our reporter Tomos Morgan is in Ely this morning, and he spoke to BBC Breakfast - you can watch his report here.
The road is littered with rubble and there are the remains of some fires still smoking. We'll bring you more from Tomas when we have it.
