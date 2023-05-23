The Vicar of Ely also recalled hearing the sound of helicopters last night, but assumed it was a "normal night".

Canon Jan Gould told BBC Radio 5 Live's Nicky Campbell: "It is not uncommon in the summer to hear helicopters keeping an eye on things.

"It is becoming more and more of a problem. Some as young as 11 or 12 years old, some I recognise from primary school then right through to their teens as well.

"You see them whizzing on scooters, handing something over sometimes it is drugs, then they whizz off again.

"It is so destructive, not just for them but the community. My heart bleeds for Ely."

Canon Gould felt something has been "simmering" in Ely for some time but feels it is important the facts are established.

"Social media is such a dangerous thing," she says.

"It doesn't take much for people to respond to something they see on social media as fact."