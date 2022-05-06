Two women walk past a polling station at Roath Park Lake, in Cardiff
Live

Election count starts as first Welsh results due

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Frampton, Jack Grey and Matt Lloyd

All times stated are UK

  1. 'A very dirty campaign'

    Wendy Lewis
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Wendy Lewis, Labour, has been elected for Waunarlwydd, Swansea

    Wendy Lewis, Labour councillor for Waunarlwydd, Swansea, said she never wants to see a repeat of this year's campaign.

    "It's been a very dirty campaign this election and I never want to go through it again," she said.

  2. Who will do wheel-y good in latest election cycle?

    Counting is taking place inside the Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Counting is taking place inside the Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport

    One thing’s certain, there will be no padded lycra cycling shorts at Wales’ national velodrome for the next couple of hours.

    The venue is busy not with bikes but with officials and candidates hoping they’ll be elected to Newport City Council.

    With 16 councillors not putting their names up for re-election and a number of boundary changes, will we see some dynamic change?

    Newport’s number of councillors will increase by one, taking the council from 50 to 51 members and the number of wards will increase from 20 to 21.

    Inside Geraint Thomas Velodrome in Newport
    Copyright: BBC

  3. Who won last time?

    Video content

    Video caption: Council elections: How will Wales vote in 2022?

    Last time round in 2017, Labour was the biggest party with 472 seats out of a total 1,200.

    The party will look at regaining councils from Independents in Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.

    Plaid Cyrmu may look at turning Anglesey, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion fully green, while Conwy, Denbighshire and the Vale of Glamorgan could be gains for the Conservatives.

    You can see the results in your area here

  4. Analysis

    Tories say results will be difficult

    David Deans

    BBC Wales politics reporter

    Anglesey count
    Copyright: BBC

    Ahead of counting taking place on Friday, a Welsh Tory source said: "It’s going to be difficult for us.

    "The fact we’ve been in power for so long now coupled with the amazing night we had in Wales in 2017, some modest losses would probably privately be accepted as… decent."

    The source expected it would be “especially rough” in Cardiff, but that Monmouthshire - which the party holds control of - “should be fine”.

    They expected a "general trend" in commuter areas against them - with partygate to blame "to an extent".

  5. Can Labour or Tories seize Pembrokeshire?

    Aled Scourfield

    BBC News

    counting at Haverfordwest
    Copyright: BBC

    Here at County Hall in Haverfordwest, 19 seats have already been filled in the council chamber as they are uncontested - up from 12 in 2017.

    Independents or unaffiliated councillors have taken 10 seats, Conservatives and Labour both have four and Plaid have one.

    Verification has begun and counting will begin shortly, with the first results expected soon.

    Counting will take place in four "waves" with ward results being announced individually in the chamber.

    Candidates are milling around nervously as we await the remaining 41 results.

  6. So what happens now?

    Quote Message: If one party’s won a majority – that’s more than half the councillors – they can start running the council. So if there are 50 councillors in your local council, and party x wins more than 25, then party x are in charge. But what it that doesn’t happen? Then we say the council is under ‘no overall control’, or NOC. That happens a fair bit in Wales – last time around, in 2017, 10 of the 22 councils were NOC. Then the parties have to get together and come up with a deal to decide who’s going to run things – and that can take weeks. Don’t worry though, your bins will still get collected. from Tomos Livingstone BBC Politics Wales
    Tomos LivingstoneBBC Politics Wales

  7. Will I'm a Celebrity castle cost Tory votes?

    Chris Dearden

    BBC Wales News

    Gwrych Castle near Abergele
    Copyright: PA Media
    Image caption: Gwrych Castle near Abergele

    Could the I’m A Celebrity castle cost the Conservatives votes in Conwy?

    One of the most vociferous areas during the election campaign in this borough has been the town of Abergele, where Gwrych Castle is located.

    The Grade I listed building was watched by millions of people when it hosted I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here in 2020 and 2021.

    But people’s eyes have been on the castle during this campaign for a different reason.

    Access to footpaths on land around the castle that have been closed off by Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust has become an election issue.

    Two trustees of the castle are also standing for the Conservatives in the two council wards which cover Abergele. They say public access has only ever come with a visitor’s ticket.

    We’ll find out later if this issue was on enough people’s minds for it to make a difference in the results for Gele & Llanddulas and Pen-sarn Pentre Mawr wards.

    Elsewhere in Conwy county borough, the council will look very different in the coming weeks.

    The number of councillors has been reduced from 59 to 55, and a number of long-standing councillors have retired and not offered themselves for re-election.

    These include Philip Evans, who has just finished his final term of office after 49 years as a councillor in Llandudno, having been elected when the town was part of Caernarfonshire.

  8. Good morning – it’s results day

    Swansea count
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: The count is under way at Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

    Welcome to our live coverage of the results of the 2022 local elections in Wales.

    On Thursday the Welsh public voted to elect local councils which will run public services.

    Counting has begun and we’ll be bringing you the live results as soon as they come in.

    We expect results throughout the day and will provide you with the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our elections team.

Back to top