Ahead of counting taking place on Friday, a Welsh Tory source said: "It’s going to be difficult for us.
"The fact we’ve been in power for so long
now coupled with the amazing night we had in Wales in 2017, some modest losses
would probably privately be accepted as… decent."
The source expected it would be “especially rough” in
Cardiff, but that Monmouthshire - which the party holds control
of - “should be fine”.
They expected a "general trend" in commuter areas against them - with partygate to blame "to an extent".
Can Labour or Tories seize Pembrokeshire?
Aled Scourfield
BBC News
Here at County Hall in Haverfordwest, 19 seats have already been
filled in the council chamber as they are uncontested - up from 12 in 2017.
Independents or unaffiliated councillors have taken 10 seats, Conservatives and Labour both have four and Plaid have one.
Verification has begun and counting will begin shortly, with the first results expected soon.
Counting will take
place in four "waves" with ward results being announced individually
in the chamber.
Candidates are milling around nervously as we await the remaining
41 results.
So what happens now?
If one party's won a majority – that's more than half the councillors – they can start running the council. So if there are 50 councillors in your local council, and party x wins more than 25, then party x are in charge. But what it that doesn't happen? Then we say the council is under 'no overall control', or NOC. That happens a fair bit in Wales – last time around, in 2017, 10 of the 22 councils were NOC. Then the parties have to get together and come up with a deal to decide who's going to run things – and that can take weeks. Don't worry though, your bins will still get collected.
If one party’s won a majority – that’s more than half the councillors – they can start running the council. So if there are 50 councillors in your local council, and party x wins more than 25, then party x are in charge. But what it that doesn’t happen? Then we say the council is under ‘no overall control’, or NOC. That happens a fair bit in Wales – last time around, in 2017, 10 of the 22 councils were NOC. Then the parties have to get together and come up with a deal to decide who’s going to run things – and that can take weeks. Don’t worry though, your bins will still get collected.
Will I'm a Celebrity castle cost Tory votes?
Chris Dearden
BBC Wales News
Could the I’m A Celebrity castle cost the Conservatives
votes in Conwy?
One of the most vociferous areas during the election campaign
in this borough has been the town of Abergele, where Gwrych Castle is located.
The Grade I listed building was watched by millions of
people when it hosted I’m A Celebrity – Get Me Out Of Here in 2020 and 2021.
But people’s eyes have been on the castle during this
campaign for a different reason.
Access to footpaths on land around the castle that have been
closed off by Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust has become an election
issue.
Two trustees of the castle are also standing for the
Conservatives in the two council wards which cover Abergele. They say public
access has only ever come with a visitor’s ticket.
We’ll find out later if this issue was on enough people’s
minds for it to make a difference in the results for Gele & Llanddulas and
Pen-sarn Pentre Mawr wards.
Elsewhere in Conwy county borough, the council will look
very different in the coming weeks.
The number of councillors has been reduced from 59 to 55,
and a number of long-standing councillors have retired and not offered
themselves for re-election.
These include Philip Evans, who has just finished his final
term of office after 49 years as a councillor in Llandudno, having been elected
when the town was part of Caernarfonshire.
Good morning – it’s results day
Welcome to our live coverage of the results of the 2022
local elections in Wales.
On Thursday the Welsh public voted to elect local councils which
will run public services.
Counting has begun and we’ll be bringing you the live results
as soon as they come in.
We expect results throughout the day and will provide you
with the latest updates, reaction and analysis from our elections team.
Ben Frampton, Jack Grey and Matt Lloyd
'A very dirty campaign'
Wendy Lewis, Labour councillor for Waunarlwydd, Swansea, said she never wants to see a repeat of this year's campaign.
"It's been a very dirty campaign this election and I never want to go through it again," she said.
Who will do wheel-y good in latest election cycle?
One thing’s certain, there will be no padded lycra cycling shorts at Wales’ national velodrome for the next couple of hours.
The venue is busy not with bikes but with officials and candidates hoping they’ll be elected to Newport City Council.
With 16 councillors not putting their names up for re-election and a number of boundary changes, will we see some dynamic change?
Newport’s number of councillors will increase by one, taking the council from 50 to 51 members and the number of wards will increase from 20 to 21.
Who won last time?
Last time round in 2017, Labour was the biggest party with 472 seats out of a total 1,200.
The party will look at regaining councils from Independents in Bridgend, Merthyr Tydfil and Blaenau Gwent.
Plaid Cyrmu may look at turning Anglesey, Carmarthenshire and Ceredigion fully green, while Conwy, Denbighshire and the Vale of Glamorgan could be gains for the Conservatives.
You can see the results in your area here
Tories say results will be difficult
David Deans
BBC Wales politics reporter
