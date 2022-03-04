Face coverings have become a defining part of life under the pandemic over the past two years in Wales. The country was slow to enforce mask wearing, but in July 2020 they became mandatory on public transport. But with the legal requirement to wear them set to come to an end, could they soon be a thing of the past? The Welsh government has announced all remaining Covid restrictions, including the wearing of masks, could be scrapped on the 28 March.
Live Reporting
Catherine Evans and Caleb Spencer
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC
Wales' relationship with face masks
Face coverings have become a defining part of life under the pandemic over the past two years in Wales.
The country was slow to enforce mask wearing, but in July 2020 they became mandatory on public transport.
But with the legal requirement to wear them set to come to an end, could they soon be a thing of the past?
The Welsh government has announced all remaining Covid restrictions, including the wearing of masks, could be scrapped on the 28 March.
Learning to live with Covid
Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
This is a significant milestone in the story of the pandemic.
Laws on wearing masks in shops and self-isolating weren't introduced until autumn 2020 in Wales, months after the first deadly wave of infections.
Wales will cling on to those rules longer than any other part of the UK.
Scrapping them will mark the beginning of a new phase when we are expected to live with Covid as we do with other infectious diseases.
For many, it will be a difficult adjustment. Getting to this point has involved huge upheaval and trauma.
Covid has upended our lives and appeared on 9,696 death certificates in Wales.
What are the last rules to be scrapped?
The last remaining Covid rules are set to be scrapped in Wales by the end of March.
The country will be the last part of the UK to totally lift its coronavirus restrictions.
PCR tests will no longer be available for testing most people with symptoms from April, and lateral flow devices will no longer be available from June.
The country will be the last part of the UK to totally lift its coronavirus restrictions.
Welcome
Hello and welcome to today's live page.
We'll be bringing you the latest updates as they come in from today's Welsh government Covid briefing, delivered by First Minister Mark Drakeford from about 12:15 GMT.
It's expected to be good news for many, with all rules in Wales set to be scrapped by the end of March.
For the first time since the first lockdown on 23 March 2020, ministers have given a date - 28 March - for when laws requiring people to self-isolate and wear masks may end.
Stay with us.