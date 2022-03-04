Video content Video caption: Covid: Wales' two year relationship with face masks Covid: Wales' two year relationship with face masks

Face coverings have become a defining part of life under the pandemic over the past two years in Wales.

The country was slow to enforce mask wearing, but in July 2020 they became mandatory on public transport.

But with the legal requirement to wear them set to come to an end, could they soon be a thing of the past?

The Welsh government has announced all remaining Covid restrictions, including the wearing of masks, could be scrapped on the 28 March.