The number of patients in hospital with Covid is starting fall, giving an “increasingly positive” overall picture, Mr Drakeford says.

More than 1,100 are in hospital with the virus.

As recently as Tuesday he said Wales was “in the teeth of the Omicron storm".

But at a press conference announcing changes to Covid rules today he said: “There are some very early positive signs

“The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospital is starting to fall and the rate of admissions has been falling gradually for more than a week.”

He said the booster vaccination programme had rolled out faster than in other parts of the UK, with more than 1.8 million booster doses now administered.

“This enormous effort has given us all extra protection against Omicron,” he said.