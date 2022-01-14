First Minister Mark Drakeford
Live

Changes to Covid restrictions in Wales announced

  1. Number of patients with Covid 'falling'

    The number of patients in hospital with Covid is starting fall, giving an “increasingly positive” overall picture, Mr Drakeford says.

    More than 1,100 are in hospital with the virus.

    As recently as Tuesday he said Wales was “in the teeth of the Omicron storm".

    But at a press conference announcing changes to Covid rules today he said: “There are some very early positive signs

    “The total number of Covid-19 patients in hospital is starting to fall and the rate of admissions has been falling gradually for more than a week.”

    He said the booster vaccination programme had rolled out faster than in other parts of the UK, with more than 1.8 million booster doses now administered.

    “This enormous effort has given us all extra protection against Omicron,” he said.

  2. What is alert level zero?

    Under Mr Drakeford’s timeline, Wales should be back to alert level zero by 28 January, if case rates continue to fall.

    The last time we were under that level of restrictions – the greatest level of freedoms – was in December.

    It will mean:

    • Nightclubs will be able to reopen
    • Crowds will be allowed back at events - including the Six Nations
    • There will be no legal limits on who you can meet and where
    • Social distancing will be scrapped
    • Working from home will no longer be law
    • But people will continue to have to wear masks in many public places, and self isolation rules will still apply
  3. When are rules due to change?

  4. Welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage as First Minister Mark Drakeford announces changes to Covid rules in Wales.

    Since 26 December, stricter measures have been in place in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron.

    However, Mr Drakeford has now said he hopes to relax most rules by the end of January.

    Rules are set to be relaxed “gradually”, bringing Wales to alert level Zero – the lowest level of restrictions.

    Stick with us as we bring you all the latest, as Mr Drakeford holds a briefing on the plan to ease restrictions.

