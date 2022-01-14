The number of patients in\nhospital with Covid is starting fall, giving an “increasingly positive”\noverall picture, Mr Drakeford says. More than 1,100 are in\nhospital with the virus. As recently as Tuesday he said\nWales was “in the teeth of the Omicron storm". But at a press conference announcing changes to Covid rules today he said: “There are some very early positive\nsigns “The total number of Covid-19\npatients in hospital is starting to fall and the rate of admissions has been\nfalling gradually for more than a week.” He said the booster vaccination\nprogramme had rolled out faster than in other parts of the UK, with more than\n1.8 million booster doses now administered. “This enormous effort has given\nus all extra protection against Omicron,” he said.
-
Nightclubs will be able to reopen
-
Crowds will be allowed back at events - including the Six Nations
-
There will be no legal limits on who you can meet
and where
-
Social distancing will be scrapped
-
Working from home will no longer be law
-
But people will continue to have to wear masks in
many public places, and self isolation rules will still apply
What is alert level zero?
Under Mr Drakeford’s timeline, Wales should be back to alert level zero by 28 January, if case rates continue to fall.
The last time we were under that level of restrictions – the greatest level of freedoms – was in December.
It will mean:
When are rules due to change?
Welcome
Hello and welcome to our live coverage as First Minister Mark Drakeford announces changes to Covid rules in Wales.
Since 26 December, stricter measures have been in place in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron.
However, Mr Drakeford has now said he hopes to relax most rules by the end of January.
Rules are set to be relaxed “gradually”, bringing Wales to alert level Zero – the lowest level of restrictions.
Stick with us as we bring you all the latest, as Mr Drakeford holds a briefing on the plan to ease restrictions.