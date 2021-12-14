More details on the rollout of the Covid vaccination booster programme in Wales are expected to be outlined shortly.

The daily booster vaccination programme needs to triple its rate to 60,000 doses to tackle the Omicron variant, according to the first minister.

Mark Drakeford has not ruled out more restrictions before Christmas, and has suggested tighter rules may be needed between Christmas and New Year.

The number of Omicron cases in Wales stands at 30, with one patient admitted to an un-named Welsh hospital.

Health Minister Eluned Morgan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gill Richardson are leading today's briefing.