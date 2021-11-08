The cave system is near Penwyllt, a small hamlet in the Swansea valley, in the county of Powys. Penwyllt is roughly 20 miles (32km) from Swansea city centre.
Live Reporting
Chris Wood and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Where is the man trapped?
The cave system is near Penwyllt, a small hamlet in the Swansea valley, in the county of Powys.
Penwyllt is roughly 20 miles (32km) from Swansea city centre.
What do we know so far?
A man fell and injured himself while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday and could not get himself out.
Another caver notified police and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK, including the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, are at the scene.
The man is trapped in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys.