The entrance to Porth-yr-ogof cave near the village of Ystradfellte, Brecon Beaons National Park
Live

Rescuers searching cave to find man injured for two days

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Chris Wood and Ben Frampton

All times stated are UK

  1. Where is the man trapped?

    The cave system is near Penwyllt, a small hamlet in the Swansea valley, in the county of Powys.

    Penwyllt is roughly 20 miles (32km) from Swansea city centre.

    Map
    Copyright: BBC

  2. What do we know so far?

    A man fell and injured himself while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday and could not get himself out.

    Another caver notified police and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK, including the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, are at the scene.

    The man is trapped in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys.

    Cave rescue
    Copyright: BBC
Back to top