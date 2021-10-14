Senedd prepares to welcome the Queen

Members of the Senedd arrive for the official opening.
Chris Wood and Caleb Spencer
Mace bearer leads Senedd members
Make-up of Welsh Parliament
The Queen opens the sixth term of the Senedd - this is what it looks like in terms of seats after May's election.
Labour held on to power with a solid victory.
The party held its ground against challenges from the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru to win 30 seats, just one short of the first-ever majority in Wales.
After two days of counting, all 60 seats were decided.
The Tories took 16 seats, Plaid Cymru 13 and the Liberal Democrats one.
Final preparations under way
The harpist limbers up while the red carpet gets a final clean.
Who is the mace bearer?
Shazad Khan will have a very important role in Thursday's proceedings.
'Queen's visit shows significance of the Senedd'
The Queen opening the Senedd illustrates "the significance of the parliament" to the nation, the first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford told Sky News: "Decisions are made in four different parliaments and I know the Queen has always taken very seriously the job that she does in marking that.
"As I say, she's never missed an opening of a new Senedd term and despite the circumstances, and her age, she will be making that effort again today."
Why is the Queen in Cardifff Bay?
The opening of each Senedd term has been marked with a visit from the Queen.
Here are some highlights from her previous trips to Cardiff Bay.
'Excited to see the Queen'
Daniel and Laura Potter and their family from Birmingham are hoping to catch a glimpse of the Queen.
They’re down from Birmingham to watch ice hockey, but saw all roads around Cardiff Bay were closed.
“We all got a bit excited to see the Queen. It doesn’t happen very often,” said dad Daniel.
What is happening?
The Queen will make a speech in the Senedd chamber, followed by addresses from Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford and Speaker Elin Jones.
Ahead of this, members of the royal family will greet pupils from Mount Stuart Primary School in Cardiff at the front of the Senedd, where the Welsh and British national anthems will be played.
A royal salute will then be given by the Royal Navy with the Band of the Royal Marines.
The Welsh National Orchestra Youth Opera - which has not performed live in 18 months due to coronavirus restrictions - will perform Ar Lan y Mor.
Other party leaders, members of Wales' first Youth Parliament and local dignitaries who have supported their communities during the pandemic will also get the chance to meet the royal party.
The ceremonial mace will be carried into the Senedd by a member of the the security team, Shahzad Khan, and placed in its sconce to signify the official opening of the sixth Senedd.
Earlier this month, the Queen officially opened the sixth session of the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage as the Queen opens the sixth term of the Senedd. Here are some details of her visit to Wales:
• The Welsh Parliament has its first official opening after changing its name from the National Assembly for Wales in May 2020
• The Queen will meet First Minister Mark Drakeford and Presiding Officer Elin Jones ahead of a ceremony at 11:00 BST
• It is the Queen's first visit to Wales in five years
• The people of Wales have elected politicians to sit in Cardiff Bay since 1999, following a devolution referendum in 1997
• The Queen will be accompanied by the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall