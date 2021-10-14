Senedd prepares to welcome the Queen

The Queen opens the sixth term of the Senedd - this is what it looks like in terms of seats after May's election.

BBC Copyright: BBC

Labour held on to power with a solid victory.

The party held its ground against challenges from the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru to win 30 seats, just one short of the first-ever majority in Wales.

After two days of counting, all 60 seats were decided.

The Tories took 16 seats, Plaid Cymru 13 and the Liberal Democrats one.