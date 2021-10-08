School leaders, teachers and school staff have called for the Welsh government to strengthen its approach to Covid safety in schools following a large-scale, cross-union meeting last night.

Hundreds of school workers met to share experiences and discuss the challenges facing schools as they attempt to operate in the face of high Covid infection rates.

All the education trade unions agreed with the Welsh government that continued learning in school should be a priority.

However, they are pushing for greater mitigation measures to help protect staff and pupils and to allow schools to stay open.

Laura Doel of NAHT Cymru added: “For school leaders to break down when sharing their accounts of what it’s like in school at the moment is heart-breaking.

"Their fears, their concerns and their worries are real. Staff absence is crippling their ability to keep their schools open and they feel powerless to do anything about it."