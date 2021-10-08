School leaders, teachers and school staff have called for the Welsh government to strengthen its approach to Covid safety in schools following a large-scale, cross-union meeting last night.
Hundreds of school workers met to share experiences and discuss the challenges facing schools as they attempt to operate in the face of high Covid infection rates.
All the education trade unions agreed with the Welsh government that continued learning in school should be a priority.
However, they are pushing for greater mitigation measures to help protect staff and pupils and to allow schools to stay open.
Laura Doel of NAHT Cymru added: “For school leaders to break down when sharing their accounts of what it’s like in school at the moment is heart-breaking.
"Their fears, their concerns and their worries are real. Staff absence is crippling their ability to keep their schools open and they feel powerless to do anything about it."
Face coverings still required
Wales' first minister says people should still wear a face covering in indoor public places and work from home where possible.
56,900 people have Covid in Wales
It is estimated 56,900 people have Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest weekly infection survey by the Office for National Statistics.
That is the equivalent of one in 55 people or 1.87% of the population.
Although this is a slight increase on the previous week's estimate that 53,300 people had Covid, ONS said the trend for Wales was uncertain.
It takes thousands of swab samples in Wales, so this can pick up people who may not know they have Covid.
'Past the peak' of cases
Mr Drakeford says “we appear to be past the peak” of coronavirus cases in Wales.
He says modelling carried out by Swansea University has given “useful estimations throughout the course of the pandemic and will help inform us about the months ahead”.
“Although the modelling forecasts look positive, coronavirus has not gone away and the pandemic is not over," he adds.
'Incredibly high' number of Covid tests
The number of people taking Covid tests remains high, which could put strain on the system, the first minister added.
"We have seen incredibly high numbers of people coming forward for PCR tests in Wales recently – up to 190,000 a week at the end of September," Mr Drakeford said.
"If the level of demand grows still further, we may need to make some choices to deal with demand. We are working with the rest of the UK to put plans in place."
Concerns over higher levels of flu
Mr Drakeford says modelling looks positive, however, he adds: "Coronavirus hasn’t gone away and the pandemic isn’t over.
"Our medical advisers are concerned about higher levels of flu this winter, as well as increases in other respiratory viruses."
A coronavirus control plan sets out how to "keep Wales safe and open over this challenging period" he says.
It focuses on:
Vaccination
Test, Trace, Protect
The basic but essential measures everyone can all take to protect themselves
"Our autumn Covid-19 booster programme started at the end of last month. So far, around 130,000 people have received the booster," he added.
"Vaccinations for 12 to 15-year-olds have accelerated this week and the feedback from the vaccination centres is very positive."
Care home visitor rules changed
"From today, we will make it easier to visit a loved one in a care home," the first minister adds.
"Care homes and care home visiting have been among the most challenging issues during the pandemic.
"Care home providers will now have the discretion to allow visitors to take lateral flow tests at home and they will no longer have to socially distance in a resident’s room or in a designated visiting room."
Wales remains at alert level zero
Mr Drakeford says that, after "closely examining all the indicators" and taking the advice of scientific and medical advisors, the cabinet has decided Wales will remain at alert level zero.
"This means there will be no substantial changes to the rules over the next three weeks beyond those already announced," he adds.
"The Covid pass will become a legal requirement from Monday for certain venues and events."
NHS and social care 'still under immense strain'
First Minister Mark Drakeford starts the coronavirus briefing by saying: "Three weeks ago, the number of people falling ill with coronavirus was rising in Wales.
"That trend continues into the first half of this three-week cycle, resulting in the highest levels of new cases of coronavirus we have seen since the start of the pandemic.
"This has largely been driven by very high numbers of infections in younger people – the rates in the under 25s are around four times higher than in the over 60s."
He added that, in recent days, the numbers have started to fall back to below 500 cases per 100,000 people.
"This is still very high," he added.
"We’ve also seen some reductions in the number of people in hospital with Covid-19.
"But the NHS and social care continues to be under immense strain from non-pandemic and emergency pressures."
When will I need a Covid pass?
Anyone who is aged over 16 and has been fully vaccinated in Wales or England, or has had a negative lateral flow test result within the past 48 hours, can get a pass.
There is further evidence of a fall in Covid-positive tests in children in the latest infection data linked to schools.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales, covering the three weeks to 5 October, show there were a total 11,185 positive tests involving pupils and staff.
But in the most recent week, there were 2,185 cases linked to schools - a 47% drop from the cases recorded in the previous week.
Swansea and Rhondda Cynon Taf - which have seen some of the highest Covid case rates - accounts for nearly a fifth of school-linked cases over the three weeks.
Across Wales, 158 schools had more than 20 Covid cases in their ranks in the past 21 days.
Spot checks likely at rugby internationals
With more than 70,000 people expected at each of Wales' autumn rugby internationals against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia, not everyone will need to be checked as they head into the stadium.
First Minister Mark Drakeford said this would "lead to problems" and there would most likely be a "spot check system" in place.
"What the law will say in Wales, is that those who are responsible for the game, or whatever the event is, must take reasonable steps to check if people have done what we've asked them to do," he told Dros Frecwast on BBC Radio Cymru.
"When there are lots and lots of people trying to go in, for example, there will be no need to check each one.
"They could check every one in five, for example."
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our coverage of the Welsh government Covid briefing as the first minister gives details of plans for the months ahead.
Mark Drakeford will set out how:
How Wales remains at alert level zero, with no changes likely in the next three weeks - however, there is a plan in case the NHS is overrun
The case rate has dipped below 500 per 100,000 people for the first time since mid-September
Businesses are likely to stay open through the winter
With more than 70,000 people expected at Wales' four big Autumn rugby internationals, "spot checks" of Covid passes will be required
