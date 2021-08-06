Have a good afternoon, enjoy your weekend - stay safe.
Booster jabs could start in Wales this month
Booster jabs could begin in
Wales this month if advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and
Immunisation is received early in August, the first minister said.
Mark Drakeford said that if the advice came at the end of the month, the booster campaign would start in
September.
Plans for the campaign were
"in from every health board in Wales", he said.
The first minister told
reporters the programme would focus on the most vulnerable people first.
Covid: How the pandemic unfolded in Wales
Most restrictions will be lifted in Wales from Saturday, but what a gruelling 17 months it's been.
Our graphic charts the key dates of the pandemic in Wales and the long road to the easing of most restrictions on Saturday.
What are you most looking forward to?
Whether it's a dream wedding or a night out with your mates, people all over Wales will be looking forward to greater freedoms from tomorrow.
For Jordan and Emily Burns, who had to abandon their wedding plans and had a scaled-back ceremony, the removal of most restrictions means they can, at last, have their perfect day.
"We're having everything as we planned, how we wanted it in April - just one-and-a-half years later," said Emily.
FM rebuffs calls for Wales-only Covid inquiry
There is “no suggestion” that Wales will be a “footnote” in the future UK-wide inquiry into Covid, the first minister told reporters.
The first minister has agreed with the prime minister and other first ministers to pool together into a single inquiry – and has rebuffed calls for one to focus on the response in Wales alone.
"Part of my agreement to being part of a UK inquiry is that there will be within the UK inquiry a specific focus on the actions that were taken here in Wales," he said.
“I expect that to be a thorough investigation and I expect it to to offer the answers that families in Wales are entitled to have about the way that decisions were made on their behalf during the pandemic.”
Richard Pugh, of Macmillan Cancer Support in Wales, said: "While many people in Wales will welcome these freedoms, people with cancer may feel worried and uncertain about these changes."
He welcomed the Welsh Government’s cautious approach, "which will reassure people".
“It's vital that Welsh Government continues to communicate clearly with people with cancer, who are clinically extremely vulnerable, and supports them as coronavirus restrictions ease," Mr Pugh added.
Warning of 'curveballs' as most restrictions end
Opposition parties in Wales have welcomed the "good news" about restrictions being removed, but urged caution in case of any "curveballs".
Welsh Conservatives' Senedd leader Andrew RT Davies said:
“It’s a good news day today that we’re seeing the back end of these
restrictions, necessary restrictions, but we are seeing the back end of them.
Foreseeing some "nasty shocks" as Wales emerges from the pandemic, Mr Davies said it was "really important" people "take responsibility" and reiterated calls for a Wales-specific inquiry into how the
pandemic has been handled.
Plaid Cymru’s deputy leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said: “This is
where we wanted to be, we wanted to move forward as much as possible - cautiously, yes - but now what we want as these freedoms come back, is to see in
clear evidence terms that government is honing its early-warning systems even
more, is even more vigilant about any curveballs sent in our direction.”
Vaccine 'readily available' for young people
Mark Drakeford said the Welsh government is making vaccinations “more readily available to young people”.
The rate of full vaccination in 18 to 29-year-olds stands at 56.1%.
He said it was at that level because not enough time had passed for “quite a lot of young people” to come forward for the second dose.
“We're over 75% of first doses, and that number goes up every day. We wish it could go up faster, of course we do," he said.
“These are very often people who are in work, where finding time to come forward for appointments is more difficult. It's why we’ve got the pop-up clinics and the walk-in clinics.”
Social distancing 'not disappearing' in Wales
Social distancing is not
"disappearing in Wales", First Minister Mark Drakeford has emphasised.
From Saturday, he said it would be "part of a wider list of
things" with "more flexibility for businesses to draw the right set
of measures together" to protect their staff and customers.
Asked if he did not expect pubs
to be full, Mr Drakeford said he would not say that and that he expected the
hospitality sector to adopt the required measures.
The first minister gave examples, including ensuring pubs were well ventilated and "didn't have large crowds
of people at the bar itself".
No more changes in three weeks' time
There will be no further changes to Covid rules at the Welsh government's next review in three weeks, the first minister confirmed.
"Having reached this important milestone, we now need to carefully monitor the impact of lifting so many restrictions. We therefore do not expect to make any further changes at the next review," Mark Drakeford said.
"So the changes we announce today set the pattern for at least the next three weeks. This is a significant moment for all of us."
Wales on 'final lap' of Covid ordeal, says FM
The first minister said he was confident Wales is on the “final lap” of emerging from the pandemic.
But Mark Drakeford said that was provided there are not “further unexpected turns in the course of the virus”.
He said “we cannot possibly make the assumption that the virus will not yet have further unpleasant surprises”.
Mr Drakeford added: “Were a new variant to emerge, or the virus take a turn in which vaccination were less effective than we have it today, then inevitably we would have to face the consequences of that and take measures to address it.
"Provided we do not see further unexpected turns in the course of the virus, then I think we can have confidence that we are on the final lap of emerging from the pandemic."
Face masks to stay in shops and on public transport
Facemasks will still need to be worn in indoor public places including shops, buses and trains, but not in venues where food and drink is served, such as pubs.
However, with firms having to complete risk assessments and put their own measures in place to keep staff and customers safe, people may still be asked to socially distance or wear masks in some places, depending on the risk.
Mr Drakeford said the Welsh government would now be monitoring the impact of the changes.
Lifting of rules not a 'free-for-all', warns FM
The lifting of most Covid restrictions tomorrow does not mean a “free-for-all”, First Minister Mark Drakeford said.
He said tomorrow’s move to so-called alert level zero was “a significant moment for all of us”.
It will mean all business can now re-open – including nightclubs – and there is no limit on the number of people who can meet indoors or attend events.
“But I want to be clear that alert level zero does not mean the end of all restrictions and a free-for-all,” said Mr Drakeford.
“This is particularly important for people who are clinically vulnerable and for all those people who go on acting carefully to protect their health and others’.”
Covid rate fall allowed changes to rules, says FM
The weekly Covid case rate has decreased in recent weeks in Wales, allowing restrictions to be lifted, the first minister says.
Mark Drakeford presented slides showing "information used by the Cabinet to come to the
decisions I’m setting out today".
He said Covid rates had been rising sharply three weeks ago, but had fallen since.
"Cases rose quickly in June and July in all parts of
Wales – particularly in north Wales, where we have seen the highest rates
and levels of infection," he said.
"We are now beginning to see case rates fall back once
again.
"Today, there are around 130 cases per 100,000 people in
Wales – this is lower than when I spoke to you three weeks ago and helps
create the conditions in which we can move forward."
First minister begins press briefing
First Minister Mark Drakeford has started delivering a press briefing he's surely been dreaming of for quite some time.
After almost 17 months, which has seen three lockdowns and vast restrictions to daily life, Mr Drakeford has been able to lift almost all rules thanks, he says, to the success of the vaccination programme.
Wales has seen declining case rates in the last few weeks, after a concerning sharp rise three weeks ago.
Analysis: The next step in the fight against Covid
Daniel Davies
BBC Wales political correspondent
Exactly 500 days after telling us to stay at home, Mark Drakeford has confirmed an end to the rules on who and where we meet.
He has deliberately avoided repeating Boris Johnson's assurance that we are on an "irreversible" path out.
But the success of the vaccination programme means the bar for "re-imposing severe restrictions will be higher", the Welsh government says.
The next step is to provide booster jabs. Some people will get one with their annual flu jab in the autumn.
In a clear signal about the ongoing threat of the pandemic, ministers say they are worried about a "perfect storm" of Covid and flu this winter.
'Shut down anti-vax conspiracy sites', begs daughter
- Most of Wales' coronavirus rules to end Saturday
- Q&A: What rules will stay in Wales?
- Warning of 'curveballs' as most restrictions end
- Wales on 'final lap' of Covid ordeal, says FM
While many people are celebrating the lifting of almost all restrictions in Wales, some who had to shield during the pandemic have concerns.
'Shut down anti-vax conspiracy sites', begs daughter
Fake news websites about the pandemic need to be shut down, according to a woman who says her parents have been sucked into conspiracy theories.
She said her parents initially thought Covid-19 was no worse than the flu, but they soon moved on to more extreme theories.
The woman, from Cardiff, who is worried about her parents' mental health, spoke to Newyddion S4C anonymously.
One Welsh GP said the anti-vaccination movement was a "big problem".
