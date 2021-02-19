Before the pandemic, Gwynedd councillors had to travel to meetings in Caernarfon, resulting in a three-hour round trip for some.
Now plans have been outlined to allow councillors to take part in debates from their homes for years to come.
A report to councillors said virtual meetings had become the "new normal" and that continuing the virtual meetings would cut travel and reduce the council's carbon footprint and encourage more people to stand for election by making meetings more accessible, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Further 16 people die with coronavirus
A further 16 people have died with coronavirus in Wales, according to the latest figures from Public Health Wales.
It takes the total number of Covid-related deaths to 5,205.
There have also been a further 533 cases reported, making Wales' overall case rate 84 for every 100,000 people.
The total number of people who have had their first dose of a Covid vaccine is now 839,065.
Second Covid jab doses have been given to 25,433 people.
Mark Drakeford said any change depended on case rates falling and it was too soon to say if people would be able to travel beyond their local area.
He also said he hoped primary school children aged eight and over may be able to return to school from 15 March if Covid cases continued to fall.
Talks will begin with non-essential shops about the prospects of reopening.
Mr Drakeford said: "If in three weeks' time the numbers are still falling, the positivity rate is falling, the R number's below one, hospital pressures continue to reduce, then I hope we'll be able to move beyond 'stay at home'."
Good morning
Hello and welcome to Wales’ live page, where we’ll be bringing you the latest coronavirus news.
Today’s headlines are:
Wales' first minister says he hopes this will be the last three weeks of the "stay-at-home" requirement
The Conservatives have called for a "road map to recovery," but Plaid Cymru say a "stay local" message is needed for as long as necessary
Changes for non-essential shops and hairdressers could be considered in the next review in three weeks' time
Primary school children aged eight and over may be able to return from 15 March if cases continue to fall
Partygoers in north Wales padlocked themselves into an industrial unit to have a party, police say
Covid infection rates in school hubs equate to 0.025%, according to figures released by Public Health Wales
Most council meetings in one Welsh county could remain virtual, post Covid-19 in a bid to cut down on travel and improve diversity
