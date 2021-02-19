Most council meetings in one Welsh county could remain virtual, post Covid-19, in a bid to cut down on travel and improve diversity.

Before the pandemic, Gwynedd councillors had to travel to meetings in Caernarfon, resulting in a three-hour round trip for some.

Now plans have been outlined to allow councillors to take part in debates from their homes for years to come.

A report to councillors said virtual meetings had become the "new normal" and that continuing the virtual meetings would cut travel and reduce the council's carbon footprint and encourage more people to stand for election by making meetings more accessible, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.