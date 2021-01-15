Covid-19: Welsh Government update

Stricter measures to "protect" supermarket workers during the coronavirus pandemic will be announced on Friday , Wales' first minister has said. It comes after some workers said they faced abuse on a daily basis while challenging rule-breaking shoppers . Mark Drakeford said abuse of shop workers was "completely unacceptable". He said the Welsh Government could put into law measures which were currently only guidance. Wales remains under a level four "stay at home" lockdown, meaning people are only allowed to leave home for essential reasons, including shopping for food. But there have been growing concerns from shoppers and staff about safety in supermarkets and Mr Drakeford previously said one-way systems and number limits in stores appeared to have broken down. Some workers have claimed they are seeing shoppers walking around without masks, not using hygiene measures and shopping in large groups.
Stricter measures are to be brought in to protect supermarket workers from abuse by Covid rule-breaking shoppers
A pharmacy in Gwynedd is the first in Wales to offer Covid jabs, as community vaccine trials begin
An A-level student starts a campaign to scrap any external exam assessments in Wales this year, calling for grades to be decided by teachers
