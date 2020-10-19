Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Welsh Government's press briefing. All eyes are on First Minister Mark Drakeford as he prepares to make an announcement on an expected two or three-week "firebreak" national lockdown for Wales.
Here are today's main stories so far:
Wales is "poised" for an announcement by the first minister of nationwide measures to try to rein in the spread of coronavirus. Mr Drakeford has said it would be a "short, sharp shock to all our lives", but the exact details will be set out from 12:15 BST.
Live Reporting
Natalie Grice and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
-
Wales is "poised" for an announcement by the first minister of nationwide measures to try to rein in the spread of coronavirus. Mr Drakeford has said it would be a "short, sharp shock to all our lives", but the exact details will be set out from 12:15 BST.
-
The Future Generations commissioner Sophie Howe has called for the introduction of a shorter working week and universal basic income. She says the coronavirus pandemic has led to a "fundamental shift" as people reflect on these issues.
-
A two-week closure of schools in Northern Ireland has begun as part of a wider package of measures such as hospitality restrictions to bring down Covid rates.
Welcome to lockdown?
Good afternoon and welcome to our coverage of the Welsh Government's press briefing. All eyes are on First Minister Mark Drakeford as he prepares to make an announcement on an expected two or three-week "firebreak" national lockdown for Wales.
Here are today's main stories so far: