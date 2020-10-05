Stopping people living in Covid hotspot areas in England travelling to Wales is a "dangerous slope", the Welsh Conservatives have said.

Mr Gething has said the Welsh Government is looking at what to do to prevent people from areas under lockdown restrictions travelling to holiday in Wales.

Welsh Conservatives' health spokesman Andrew RT Davies said with about "80% of Wales' population under lockdown" the move was a "dangerous slope to go down".

He added: "If you start introducing such quarantine restrictions in Wales does that mean then there's a quid pro quo that England, Scotland and Northern Ireland will start doing the same for Welsh residents?

"There are all sorts of questions to be answered before you even entertain implementing such dramatic action."