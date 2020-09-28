BBC Copyright: BBC Economy Minister Ken Skates MS is giving the briefing Image caption: Economy Minister Ken Skates MS is giving the briefing

Economy Minister Ken Skates has set out plans for a £140m fund to help businesses as the winter months approach and local lockdowns bite.

He warned they could not save "every business and every job" but said the Welsh Government had stood "steadfast with firms and individuals."

Mr Skates said two new separate schemes would help businesses in the lockdown areas, currently affecting 11 areas from this evening. Similar schemes have been announced in England.

“This £140m will no doubt make the difference between business survival and business death for thousands of enterprises,” he said.

“It will make the difference between employment and unemployment for thousands more workers.”

This is what he set out: