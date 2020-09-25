Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Asked why he was not announcing a lockdown across the whole of Wales, Vaughan Gething said ministers were making decisions based on "intelligence around the country".

Answering questions from journalists, he said there was a "different pattern in north Wales compared to south Wales".

The health minister said there would be meetings with "colleagues across the government but also local authority leaders through the weekend and [we’ll] then have to make choices".

He said the "pattern of coronavirus can change so significantly and so quickly".