People in Newport city centre in September 2020
Covid: Welsh Government update

Nicholas Bourne and Andy Roberts

  1. Watch: No case to extend Wales lockdowns yet, says FM

    There is "no case" for more areas to be locked down as new measures to control the rising Covid-19 rate need time to work, Wales' first minister has said.

    Mark Drakeford said the six south Wales counties already in lockdown were the "trigger point" and efforts were being concentrated in those "hotspot" areas.

    He told BBC Breakfast: "There was not yet a case for extending those [local lockdown] measures to other local authorities, but we would keep them under very close and daily review."

    Mr Drakeford has also called on the public not to travel unless essential.

  2. Hello and welcome

    Welcome to our live page coverage of the latest coronavirus developments in Wales and the wider UK.

    Here are some of the main stories so far:

    • First Minister Mark Drakeford is due to give an update shortly after announcing new restrictions to tackle a rise in Covid-19 cases
    • From Thursday at 18:00 BST, licensed premises must close at 22:00 and off-licences and supermarkets must stop selling alcohol at the same time
    • Four more council areas have start their first day under local lockdowns, with Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent joining Rhondda Cynon Taf and Caerphilly county borough in having extra restrictions
    • Wales' ex-chief medical officer, who led a review into the UK response to 2009's flu epidemic, criticises a lack of planning and a "significant" failing on testing
