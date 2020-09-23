Covid: Welsh Government update

There is "no case" for more areas to be locked down as new measures to control the rising Covid-19 rate need time to work, Wales' first minister has said.

Mark Drakeford said the six south Wales counties already in lockdown were the "trigger point" and efforts were being concentrated in those "hotspot" areas.

He told BBC Breakfast: "There was not yet a case for extending those [local lockdown] measures to other local authorities, but we would keep them under very close and daily review."

Mr Drakeford has also called on the public not to travel unless essential.