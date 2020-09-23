Covid: Welsh Government update

Welcome to our live page coverage of the latest coronavirus
developments in Wales and the wider UK.
Here
are some of the main stories so far:
First Minister
Mark Drakeford is due to give an update shortly after announcing new restrictions to
tackle a rise in Covid-19 cases
From Thursday at 18:00 BST, licensed premises
must close at 22:00 and off-licences and supermarkets must stop selling alcohol
at the same time
Four more council areas have start their first day under local lockdowns,
with Merthyr Tydfil, Newport, Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent joining Rhondda Cynon
Taf and Caerphilly county borough in having extra restrictions
Live Reporting
Nicholas Bourne and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
Watch: No case to extend Wales lockdowns yet, says FM
There is "no case" for more areas to be locked down as new measures to control the rising Covid-19 rate need time to work, Wales' first minister has said.
Mark Drakeford said the six south Wales counties already in lockdown were the "trigger point" and efforts were being concentrated in those "hotspot" areas.
He told BBC Breakfast: "There was not yet a case for extending those [local lockdown] measures to other local authorities, but we would keep them under very close and daily review."
Mr Drakeford has also called on the public not to travel unless essential.
Hello and welcome
Welcome to our live page coverage of the latest coronavirus developments in Wales and the wider UK.
Here are some of the main stories so far: