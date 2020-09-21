Coronavirus: Welsh Government update

Mr Gething has said all-Wales measures could follow the local lockdowns which have been announced.

He said: “We may reach a point though where the spread continues where we need to seek wider action across a region of Wales, or indeed across the country.

“So we're anticipating what may be necessary.

“And we can do all of those actions within that.

“The local restrictions that we have already introduced in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the ones in Caerphilly, are short of the full lockdown that we had at the end of March.

“So there may be all-Wales measures...that are short of the measures we introduced on 23 March.

“That's a conversation that we have to have about the impact of public health and avoiding harm.”