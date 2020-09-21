Coronavirus: Welsh Government update

Mr Gething has said all-Wales measures could follow the local lockdowns which have been announced.
He said: “We may reach a point though where the spread continues
where we need to seek wider action across a region of Wales, or indeed across
the country.
“So we're anticipating what may be necessary.
“And we can do all of those actions within that.
“The local restrictions that we have already introduced
in Rhondda Cynon Taf, and the ones in Caerphilly, are short of the full lockdown
that we had at the end of March.
“So there may be all-Wales measures...that are short of the measures we introduced on 23 March.
“That's a conversation that we have to have about the
impact of public health and avoiding harm.”
'More important than ever' to avoid large gatherings
Huw David, leader of Bridgend council, has said it is "more important than ever" people avoid coming into the county and gathering in large numbers.
He said: “The council and its partners have repeatedly called for the community to come together by following a basic set of rules, but it is clear that tougher actions are now required which, while not constituting a full lockdown, are designed to limit the spread of the virus.
“We need the help of everyone in Bridgend County Borough to follow the rules on wearing masks, washing hands, using sanitiser and keeping socially distant in order to stop the virus from spreading further.
“It is also more important than ever for people to avoid travelling to Porthcawl and gathering in large numbers this weekend as the annual Elvis Festival has been cancelled."
No 'definitive' timeframe on restrictions
Mr Gething told the press conference he cannot "definitively" give a timescale of how long lockdown measures would be needed.
He said the change in seasons would mean "there will be more people indoors" and it would be "more difficult" to do more activity indoors.
Mr Gething added there was no timescale of "when we will be through this".
But he said a dip in cases in Caerphilly had provided a "cautious note of optimism".
He said it would be about two weeks before the measures have an effect.
'Urgent meeting' about regional situation
Mr Gething says he'll hold an "urgent meeting" tomorrow with all councils, health boards and police forces in south Wales – "from Swansea to the border with England" – to discuss the wider regional situation and whether further coronavirus control measures are needed.
Counties' case rate 'higher than rest of Wales'
Explaining why the lockdowns had been introduced, Mr Gething said: "The seven-day new case rate is now higher than the Welsh rate in Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent.
"We have continued to see an increase in cases in Merthyr Tydfil and Newport, despite the measures introduced by the local authorities in those areas in the past 10 days.
"Because of the developing situation in these four local authority areas, we will be introducing local restrictions in these local authority areas from 6pm tomorrow."
"This will mean a large part of the population of south Wales – and the south Wales valleys – will be subject to local coronavirus restrictions."
Merthyr Covid case rise 'linked to pub and employer'
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said: "In Merthyr Tydfil, the incidence rate is high but the cases appear to be mainly focused around two distinct clusters, linked to a large employer and a pub. Two new, smaller clusters have also been identified.
"In Rhondda Cynon Taf, where local restrictions were introduced on Thursday, we have continued to see both the number of positive cases and the incidence rate increase. It is now the highest in Wales."
Mr Gething said cases in Blaenau Gwent had been linked to pubs and a lack of social distancing but there have also been cases in care home staff and in secondary schools in the area.
Meanwhile, he said a house party in Newport at the end of August had sparked a rise in the city.
Restrictions 'difficult but necessary'
Health Minister Vaughan Gething says four more south Wales council areas will be placed under "local restrictions" from 1800 tomorrow to control the spread of coronavirus.
Speaking at the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing, Mr Gething said "local restrictions" were already in place in Caerphilly borough and Rhondda Cynon Taf to "control a rapid and sharp increase in coronavirus cases in those two areas".
But he said the Welsh Government's "watch list" had grown and now included Bridgend, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Newport.
"The seven-day new case rate is now higher than the Welsh rate in Bridgend and Blaenau Gwent.
"We have continued to see an increase in cases in Merthyr Tydfil and Newport, despite the measures introduced by the local authorities in those areas in the past 10 days.
"Because of the developing situation in these four local authority areas, we will be introducing local restrictions in these local authority areas from 6pm tomorrow.
"This will mean a large part of the population of south Wales – and the south Wales valleys – will be subject to local coronavirus restrictions."
What are the coronavirus rates across Wales?
Much of the south-east of Wales will be in lockdown from tomorrow after a rise in cases.
This map shows the rate of infection per 100,000 people over the past seven days in each county.
What are the rules for local lockdowns in Wales?
If you live in Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil or Bridgend, here are the rules you will have to follow from 18:00 BST tomorrow.
Which counties will be under lockdown in Wales?
Six counties in Wales will be under local lockdown measures from tomorrow, after the health minister announced restrictions on four further counties.
Newport, Blaenau Gwent, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend county will join Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf in being locked down from tomorrow.
BreakingFour more Welsh counties put into local lockdown
What can I do in a local lockdown?
Should other counties be placed under lockdown, certain restrictions will be tightened.
Currently, people cannot leave or enter Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf without a reasonable excuse and cannot meet indoors with people they do not live with.
In Rhondda Cynon Taf, there is also a 23:00 BST curfew on pubs, clubs and other licensed premises.
You can read more about what you can and can't do in Wales' local lockdowns here.
Second national lockdown 'not imminent'
Speaking earlier today, Mr Gething has said a second Wales-wide lockdown is "not imminent, but always possible".
Cases have been rising across Wales as well as the rest of the UK over recent weeks, and Caerphilly and Rhondda Cynon Taf have already been placed under local lockdowns.
Mr Gething said there was an "increasing tide" of coronavirus cases, mainly in the south-eastern part of Wales.
