Coronavirus in Wales: Face masks required in shops

The 2,000-bed hospital at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is being decommissioned, with a 400-bed unit to be built next to the city's University Hospital of Wales.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the new site would cost £33m and would help manage any winter increase.
The stadium was the only field hospital in Wales to treat patients.
"We know the winter can present greater difficulty for NHS staff, and with the virus more likely to spread in colder conditions we need to ensure we have the bed capacity to cope with increased demand," Mr Gething said.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Pupils adjust to lessons under Covid rules
Pupils at Olchfa Comprehensive School in Swansea say it has been an "adjustment" going to school with the new coronavirus measures but they are "getting used to the new pattern of life".
Like other schools around Wales, it is trying to mitigate against the effect of coronavirus cases entering the school.
Pupils are split between six learning zones, with different start, break and home times, so tracking and tracing can be more effective if somebody catches the virus.
One pupil said: "I think anyone who's been alive in the past six months would understand how covid works."
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to over live coverage of the Welsh Government's briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is due to give an update at 12:30 BST.
You can follow the briefing live here, or watch it at the top of this feed.
Live Reporting
David Dulin and Andy Roberts
All times stated are UK
Health minister to give briefing
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is about to give a Welsh Government update on coronavirus.
It comes on the day that new rules come into force making face masks mandatory in shops and supermarkets, and a "rule of six" maximum number of people from extended households allowed to meet indoors.
We'll update you with the main points here - you can also watch proceedings live on BBC One Wales, the BBC iPlayer and via the Coronavirus Update video link at the top of this page.
New Covid field hospital to replace stadium site
Wales' largest coronavirus field hospital is to be replaced by a smaller version.
The 2,000-bed hospital at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is being decommissioned, with a 400-bed unit to be built next to the city's University Hospital of Wales.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the new site would cost £33m and would help manage any winter increase.
The stadium was the only field hospital in Wales to treat patients.
"We know the winter can present greater difficulty for NHS staff, and with the virus more likely to spread in colder conditions we need to ensure we have the bed capacity to cope with increased demand," Mr Gething said.
Pupils adjust to lessons under Covid rules
Pupils at Olchfa Comprehensive School in Swansea say it has been an "adjustment" going to school with the new coronavirus measures but they are "getting used to the new pattern of life".
Like other schools around Wales, it is trying to mitigate against the effect of coronavirus cases entering the school.
Pupils are split between six learning zones, with different start, break and home times, so tracking and tracing can be more effective if somebody catches the virus.
One pupil said: "I think anyone who's been alive in the past six months would understand how covid works."
Hello and welcome
Hello and welcome to over live coverage of the Welsh Government's briefing on the coronavirus pandemic.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething is due to give an update at 12:30 BST.
You can follow the briefing live here, or watch it at the top of this feed.
It comes on the day: