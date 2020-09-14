Coronavirus in Wales: Face masks required in shops

Wales' largest coronavirus field hospital is to be replaced by a smaller version.

The 2,000-bed hospital at Cardiff's Principality Stadium is being decommissioned, with a 400-bed unit to be built next to the city's University Hospital of Wales.

Health Minister Vaughan Gething said the new site would cost £33m and would help manage any winter increase.

The stadium was the only field hospital in Wales to treat patients.

"We know the winter can present greater difficulty for NHS staff, and with the virus more likely to spread in colder conditions we need to ensure we have the bed capacity to cope with increased demand," Mr Gething said.